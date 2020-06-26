All apartments in Irvine
121 Costa Brava
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:27 PM

121 Costa Brava

121 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Location

121 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous, Detached Town Home with a nice size yard, located in one of the most demanding location in Woodbury. This beauty offers 3 bedrooms, all upstairs, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. Upgrades Galore, Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and master bedroom, upgraded carpeting. Chef inspired kitchen that opens up in to great room, dressed up with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry. 2 car attached garage. This beauty just freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Enjoy all resort like Woodbury amenities with 7 Pools, parks, sports courts, walking distances to Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury Elementary school. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Costa Brava have any available units?
121 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Costa Brava have?
Some of 121 Costa Brava's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
121 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 121 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 121 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 121 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Costa Brava offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 121 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 121 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 121 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
