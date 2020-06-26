121 Costa Brava

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely Gorgeous, Detached Town Home with a nice size yard, located in one of the most demanding location in Woodbury. This beauty offers 3 bedrooms, all upstairs, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. Upgrades Galore, Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and master bedroom, upgraded carpeting. Chef inspired kitchen that opens up in to great room, dressed up with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry. 2 car attached garage. This beauty just freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Enjoy all resort like Woodbury amenities with 7 Pools, parks, sports courts, walking distances to Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury Elementary school. This home is a must see.