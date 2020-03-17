All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 Annuals

121 Annuals · No Longer Available
Location

121 Annuals, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Great corner unit location. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included. This bright and sunny home includes lots of windows for light and fresh air. Kitchen includes white Thermofoil Shaker style cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Knobs, subway tile full backsplash, Bosch Built-in Stainless Steel appliance package with cooktop, oven, dishwasher and microwave and Broan 600 cfm hood. Powder Bath includes pedestal sink and mirror. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, hallway boasts an additional tech center great for studying or for a home office. Recessed LED lighting throughout. Laundry room for side by side washer and dryer on second level. Enclosed rear yard complete with patio and trellis, perfect for entertaining. Two car side by side garage with direct access. This home has very desireable location in the center of the community adjacent to Garden Center Park with greenbelts, pool, spa and community club room. Convenient access to Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Shopping Center and the Great Park, award winning Irvine School district and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Annuals have any available units?
121 Annuals doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Annuals have?
Some of 121 Annuals's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Annuals currently offering any rent specials?
121 Annuals is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Annuals pet-friendly?
No, 121 Annuals is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Annuals offer parking?
Yes, 121 Annuals offers parking.
Does 121 Annuals have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Annuals offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Annuals have a pool?
Yes, 121 Annuals has a pool.
Does 121 Annuals have accessible units?
No, 121 Annuals does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Annuals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Annuals has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Annuals have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Annuals does not have units with air conditioning.
