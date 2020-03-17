121 Annuals

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Great corner unit location. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included. This bright and sunny home includes lots of windows for light and fresh air. Kitchen includes white Thermofoil Shaker style cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Knobs, subway tile full backsplash, Bosch Built-in Stainless Steel appliance package with cooktop, oven, dishwasher and microwave and Broan 600 cfm hood. Powder Bath includes pedestal sink and mirror. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, hallway boasts an additional tech center great for studying or for a home office. Recessed LED lighting throughout. Laundry room for side by side washer and dryer on second level. Enclosed rear yard complete with patio and trellis, perfect for entertaining. Two car side by side garage with direct access. This home has very desireable location in the center of the community adjacent to Garden Center Park with greenbelts, pool, spa and community club room. Convenient access to Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Shopping Center and the Great Park, award winning Irvine School district and freeways.