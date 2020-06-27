120 Sculpture

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction volleyball court

Brand new condominium located in a family oriented community at Cadences Park. This property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath plus an office area at a single-story flat. Open kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island with granite counter-top. Spacious living room opens to the courtyard. Master suite comes with dual sink, walk in shower and a large walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage. Community comes with community learning library, 2 basketball half courts, junior Olympic pool, kids pool, spa, club house, BBQ picnic area. Kids playing area, and sand volleyball court walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Award- Winning Irvine Unified School District, Close to Woodbury shopping center, Irvine spectrum center. And near freeways.