120 Sculpture

Amenities
Brand new condominium located in a family oriented community at Cadences Park. This property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath plus an office area at a single-story flat. Open kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island with granite counter-top. Spacious living room opens to the courtyard. Master suite comes with dual sink, walk in shower and a large walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage. Community comes with community learning library, 2 basketball half courts, junior Olympic pool, kids pool, spa, club house, BBQ picnic area. Kids playing area, and sand volleyball court walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Award- Winning Irvine Unified School District, Close to Woodbury shopping center, Irvine spectrum center. And near freeways.