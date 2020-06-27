All apartments in Irvine
120 Sculpture
120 Sculpture

Location

120 Sculpture, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
volleyball court
Brand new condominium located in a family oriented community at Cadences Park. This property features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath plus an office area at a single-story flat. Open kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island with granite counter-top. Spacious living room opens to the courtyard. Master suite comes with dual sink, walk in shower and a large walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage. Community comes with community learning library, 2 basketball half courts, junior Olympic pool, kids pool, spa, club house, BBQ picnic area. Kids playing area, and sand volleyball court walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Award- Winning Irvine Unified School District, Close to Woodbury shopping center, Irvine spectrum center. And near freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Sculpture have any available units?
120 Sculpture doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Sculpture have?
Some of 120 Sculpture's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Sculpture currently offering any rent specials?
120 Sculpture is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Sculpture pet-friendly?
No, 120 Sculpture is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Sculpture offer parking?
Yes, 120 Sculpture offers parking.
Does 120 Sculpture have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Sculpture does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Sculpture have a pool?
Yes, 120 Sculpture has a pool.
Does 120 Sculpture have accessible units?
No, 120 Sculpture does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Sculpture have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Sculpture has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Sculpture have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Sculpture does not have units with air conditioning.
