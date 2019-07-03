All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

12 Santa Monica Aisle

12 Santa Monica Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

12 Santa Monica Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Westpark Irvine Home for lease - For lease; Beautiful single-family home, located on a cul-de-sac in West Irvine, walking distance from one of Irvine's best elementary schools, Plaza Vista. This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath house has laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. New quartz countertops and stainless steel sink in the kitchen. This home features a separate living room with high ceiling, a family room and separate dining area. Laundry hook-up in a large 2-car garage with full size driveway. Walking distance to the elementary school, association pools, parks and tennis courts. Easy freeway access, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No Pets (Sorry)

Here are the IUSD schools assigned to this property; Plaza Vista (K - 8), Lakeside (7 - 8), Irvine HS (9 - 12)

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/

Please note, this property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, BRE#: 01929099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have any available units?
12 Santa Monica Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have?
Some of 12 Santa Monica Aisle's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Santa Monica Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
12 Santa Monica Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Santa Monica Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 12 Santa Monica Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 12 Santa Monica Aisle offers parking.
Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Santa Monica Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 12 Santa Monica Aisle has a pool.
Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have accessible units?
No, 12 Santa Monica Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Santa Monica Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Santa Monica Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Santa Monica Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
