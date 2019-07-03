12 Santa Monica Aisle

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Westpark Irvine Home for lease - For lease; Beautiful single-family home, located on a cul-de-sac in West Irvine, walking distance from one of Irvine's best elementary schools, Plaza Vista. This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath house has laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. New quartz countertops and stainless steel sink in the kitchen. This home features a separate living room with high ceiling, a family room and separate dining area. Laundry hook-up in a large 2-car garage with full size driveway. Walking distance to the elementary school, association pools, parks and tennis courts. Easy freeway access, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No Pets (Sorry)



Here are the IUSD schools assigned to this property; Plaza Vista (K - 8), Lakeside (7 - 8), Irvine HS (9 - 12)



IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/



Please note, this property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, BRE#: 01929099



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4981385)