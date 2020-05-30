12 Lakefront

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Prestigious Gated Community, Premium End Unit Location with Lake Views, Siding & Backing Greenbelts. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Warm Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stone Backsplash, Upgraded Appliances & Recessed Lighting. Breakfast Nook has a Double Skylight & Sliding Door to the Backyard. Formal Dining & Living Rooms feature Custom Stone Fireplace, Built-In Shelves, Sliders to Backyard, Recessed & Directional Lighting. Separate Family Room has Large Built-In Entertainment Unit & Mirrored Wall. Luxurious Master Suite features Double Entry Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Fireplace, Built-In Cabinets & Drawers, Lighting Ceiling Fan, Private View Deck & Walk-In Closet with Organizers. Remodeled Master Bath has Double Vanity with Granite Countertop & Warm Wood Cabinet, Large Tub & Separate Custom Tiled Shower with Seat. Bathrooms 2 & 3 Remodeled with Granite Countertops, Warm Wood Cabinets, and Upgraded Fixtures ~ Bathroom 2 has Double Sinks & a Tub/Shower. Dual Paned, Vinyl Windows & Sliding Doors, Recessed Lighting, Raised Panel Doors, Wide Baseboards & Decora Switches. Natural Hickory Hardwood Flooring, Designer Carpeting & Stone-Look Tile Floors. Upstairs Laundry Room with Storage Cabinets. Central Air Conditioning. Oversized Two-Car Garage with Roll-Up Door. Gated Front Yard with Lawn (Managed by the Association) and One of the Largest Private Backyards in the Cove featuring a Built-In Barbecue with Tiled Bar, In-Ground Spa with Waterfall & Large Tiled Patio.