All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 12 Lakefront.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
12 Lakefront
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

12 Lakefront

12 Lakefront · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12 Lakefront, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Prestigious Gated Community, Premium End Unit Location with Lake Views, Siding & Backing Greenbelts. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Warm Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stone Backsplash, Upgraded Appliances & Recessed Lighting. Breakfast Nook has a Double Skylight & Sliding Door to the Backyard. Formal Dining & Living Rooms feature Custom Stone Fireplace, Built-In Shelves, Sliders to Backyard, Recessed & Directional Lighting. Separate Family Room has Large Built-In Entertainment Unit & Mirrored Wall. Luxurious Master Suite features Double Entry Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Fireplace, Built-In Cabinets & Drawers, Lighting Ceiling Fan, Private View Deck & Walk-In Closet with Organizers. Remodeled Master Bath has Double Vanity with Granite Countertop & Warm Wood Cabinet, Large Tub & Separate Custom Tiled Shower with Seat. Bathrooms 2 & 3 Remodeled with Granite Countertops, Warm Wood Cabinets, and Upgraded Fixtures ~ Bathroom 2 has Double Sinks & a Tub/Shower. Dual Paned, Vinyl Windows & Sliding Doors, Recessed Lighting, Raised Panel Doors, Wide Baseboards & Decora Switches. Natural Hickory Hardwood Flooring, Designer Carpeting & Stone-Look Tile Floors. Upstairs Laundry Room with Storage Cabinets. Central Air Conditioning. Oversized Two-Car Garage with Roll-Up Door. Gated Front Yard with Lawn (Managed by the Association) and One of the Largest Private Backyards in the Cove featuring a Built-In Barbecue with Tiled Bar, In-Ground Spa with Waterfall & Large Tiled Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Lakefront have any available units?
12 Lakefront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Lakefront have?
Some of 12 Lakefront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
12 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Lakefront pet-friendly?
No, 12 Lakefront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Lakefront offer parking?
Yes, 12 Lakefront offers parking.
Does 12 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 12 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 12 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 12 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Lakefront has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Lakefront has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology