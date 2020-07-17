12 Kazan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Lovely Walnut Square condo with no one above or below you! This nicely upgraded remodeled Irvine unit offers townhouse style living with a nice back patio, 3 Bedrooms, with one bedroom & full bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Nicely-appointed throughout with a remodeled kitchen, open to family room, laminate and porcelain tile floors. Newer oven and microwave, granite counter-tops in kitchen with breakfast bar. New windows and Sliding door from kitchen to spacious patio for BBQ, al fresco dining and entertaining. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet is at the opposite end of hallway for privacy. Large upstairs interior laundry room which could be used as a craft room or small office space. Includes washer/dryer as-is and a single car Garage with plenty of guest parking and street parking. Excellent location, close to all shopping and amenities of Walnut Square, Irvine Spectrum, etc. Community amenities include swimming pools, Parks, Sport Courts, Tot Lot. Close to award-winning Irvine schools, as well as major employment centers.