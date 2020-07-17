All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

12 Kazan Street

12 Kazan Street · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12 Kazan Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Lovely Walnut Square condo with no one above or below you! This nicely upgraded remodeled Irvine unit offers townhouse style living with a nice back patio, 3 Bedrooms, with one bedroom & full bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Nicely-appointed throughout with a remodeled kitchen, open to family room, laminate and porcelain tile floors. Newer oven and microwave, granite counter-tops in kitchen with breakfast bar. New windows and Sliding door from kitchen to spacious patio for BBQ, al fresco dining and entertaining. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet is at the opposite end of hallway for privacy. Large upstairs interior laundry room which could be used as a craft room or small office space. Includes washer/dryer as-is and a single car Garage with plenty of guest parking and street parking. Excellent location, close to all shopping and amenities of Walnut Square, Irvine Spectrum, etc. Community amenities include swimming pools, Parks, Sport Courts, Tot Lot. Close to award-winning Irvine schools, as well as major employment centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Kazan Street have any available units?
12 Kazan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Kazan Street have?
Some of 12 Kazan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Kazan Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Kazan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Kazan Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Kazan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Kazan Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Kazan Street offers parking.
Does 12 Kazan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Kazan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Kazan Street have a pool?
Yes, 12 Kazan Street has a pool.
Does 12 Kazan Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Kazan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Kazan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Kazan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Kazan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Kazan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
