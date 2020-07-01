12 Idyllwild

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub

With a front porch overlooking the park-like greenbelt, this beautiful Northpark Monticello 3BR/3BA unit has been very tastefully updated and features popular great room concept living. The large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island is open to the living room/dining room and also has a built in office area. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms is located on the main level, perfect for guests. Two additional bedrooms including the master suite are located on the second level. Master bathroom has been upgraded with travertine flooring and has separate tub and shower. The additional upstairs bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom and french doors overlooking the parklike greenbelt. There is also a large indoor laundry room with a utility sink. Just steps away from the association pool, spa, sports court, toddler park and close to many other community parks. Fantastic location is walking distance to Beckman High School and also close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.