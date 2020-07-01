All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:35 PM

12 Idyllwild

12 Idyllwild · No Longer Available
Location

12 Idyllwild, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
With a front porch overlooking the park-like greenbelt, this beautiful Northpark Monticello 3BR/3BA unit has been very tastefully updated and features popular great room concept living. The large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island is open to the living room/dining room and also has a built in office area. One of the bedrooms and bathrooms is located on the main level, perfect for guests. Two additional bedrooms including the master suite are located on the second level. Master bathroom has been upgraded with travertine flooring and has separate tub and shower. The additional upstairs bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom and french doors overlooking the parklike greenbelt. There is also a large indoor laundry room with a utility sink. Just steps away from the association pool, spa, sports court, toddler park and close to many other community parks. Fantastic location is walking distance to Beckman High School and also close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Idyllwild have any available units?
12 Idyllwild doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Idyllwild have?
Some of 12 Idyllwild's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Idyllwild currently offering any rent specials?
12 Idyllwild is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Idyllwild pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Idyllwild is pet friendly.
Does 12 Idyllwild offer parking?
No, 12 Idyllwild does not offer parking.
Does 12 Idyllwild have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Idyllwild does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Idyllwild have a pool?
Yes, 12 Idyllwild has a pool.
Does 12 Idyllwild have accessible units?
No, 12 Idyllwild does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Idyllwild have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Idyllwild does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Idyllwild have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Idyllwild does not have units with air conditioning.

