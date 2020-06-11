119 Quiet Grove

Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 1ST! Gorgeous Model-Like DETACHED home in the brand new community of Silverleaf in Portola Springs. Built in 2017, this highly UPGRADED home features 3 bedrooms + LOFT, 3 baths, and an OPEN FLOORPLAN. Prime CORNER LOT location with close proximity to community amenities. Enter through the formal foyer and you will be greeted by a LARGE and BRIGHT GREAT ROOM with cathedral high ceilings, recessed lighting, light grey hardwood flooring, and large windows overlooking the lush trees in the backyard. The Gourmet Kitchen features upgraded Quartz countertops, stainless steel built-in appliances, large kitchen island, and soft close cabinetry. The Great Room has been upgraded with built-in media cabinets and plantation shutters. Convenient MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM and bath for guests! Escape upstairs to find plush carpeting, LOFT and 2 SPACIOUS bedrooms. Well appointed MASTER SUITE promises to pamper you in spa-like luxury. You will LOVE the oversized master bath featuring DUAL UPGRADED VANITIES, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Additional bedroom at the opposite end features an upgraded en suite bathroom and a spacious LOFT which overlooks the Great Room on the first floor. Separate laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Entertain in the PRIVATE SERENE BACKYARD complete with your very own built-in fireplace. 2-car attached garage with epoxy flooring! Zoned for award-winning Irvine Unified schools. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center and much more!