119 Quiet Grove
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

119 Quiet Grove

119 Quiet Grove · No Longer Available
Location

119 Quiet Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 1ST! Gorgeous Model-Like DETACHED home in the brand new community of Silverleaf in Portola Springs. Built in 2017, this highly UPGRADED home features 3 bedrooms + LOFT, 3 baths, and an OPEN FLOORPLAN. Prime CORNER LOT location with close proximity to community amenities. Enter through the formal foyer and you will be greeted by a LARGE and BRIGHT GREAT ROOM with cathedral high ceilings, recessed lighting, light grey hardwood flooring, and large windows overlooking the lush trees in the backyard. The Gourmet Kitchen features upgraded Quartz countertops, stainless steel built-in appliances, large kitchen island, and soft close cabinetry. The Great Room has been upgraded with built-in media cabinets and plantation shutters. Convenient MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM and bath for guests! Escape upstairs to find plush carpeting, LOFT and 2 SPACIOUS bedrooms. Well appointed MASTER SUITE promises to pamper you in spa-like luxury. You will LOVE the oversized master bath featuring DUAL UPGRADED VANITIES, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Additional bedroom at the opposite end features an upgraded en suite bathroom and a spacious LOFT which overlooks the Great Room on the first floor. Separate laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Entertain in the PRIVATE SERENE BACKYARD complete with your very own built-in fireplace. 2-car attached garage with epoxy flooring! Zoned for award-winning Irvine Unified schools. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Quiet Grove have any available units?
119 Quiet Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 119 Quiet Grove have?
Some of 119 Quiet Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Quiet Grove currently offering any rent specials?
119 Quiet Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Quiet Grove pet-friendly?
No, 119 Quiet Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 119 Quiet Grove offer parking?
Yes, 119 Quiet Grove offers parking.
Does 119 Quiet Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Quiet Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Quiet Grove have a pool?
No, 119 Quiet Grove does not have a pool.
Does 119 Quiet Grove have accessible units?
No, 119 Quiet Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Quiet Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Quiet Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Quiet Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Quiet Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

