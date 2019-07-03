119 Mistletoe

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court

2019 Brand NEW Single Family House located at the desirable Eastwood Village. This 2207sqft house with 4 beds 3 baths is HIGHLY UPGRADED throughout. 1 Bed 1 full bath downstairs. Waterproof laminate flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. Designer picked kitchen counter top with beautiful backslash. All bathroom countertop and flooring are upgraded. Stylish curtains and shades makes the house super cozy. The low maintenance landscaped backyard provides lots of privacy and space for entertainment. The resort style community offers swimming pools & spa, tennis court, basketball court, walking trails, parks, etc. Walking distance to Northwood Town center and elementary school. Refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED.