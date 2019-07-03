All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 27 2019

119 Mistletoe

119 Mistletoe · No Longer Available
Location

119 Mistletoe, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2019 Brand NEW Single Family House located at the desirable Eastwood Village. This 2207sqft house with 4 beds 3 baths is HIGHLY UPGRADED throughout. 1 Bed 1 full bath downstairs. Waterproof laminate flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. Designer picked kitchen counter top with beautiful backslash. All bathroom countertop and flooring are upgraded. Stylish curtains and shades makes the house super cozy. The low maintenance landscaped backyard provides lots of privacy and space for entertainment. The resort style community offers swimming pools & spa, tennis court, basketball court, walking trails, parks, etc. Walking distance to Northwood Town center and elementary school. Refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Mistletoe have any available units?
119 Mistletoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 119 Mistletoe have?
Some of 119 Mistletoe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Mistletoe currently offering any rent specials?
119 Mistletoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Mistletoe pet-friendly?
No, 119 Mistletoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 119 Mistletoe offer parking?
No, 119 Mistletoe does not offer parking.
Does 119 Mistletoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Mistletoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Mistletoe have a pool?
Yes, 119 Mistletoe has a pool.
Does 119 Mistletoe have accessible units?
No, 119 Mistletoe does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Mistletoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Mistletoe has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Mistletoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Mistletoe does not have units with air conditioning.
