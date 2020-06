Amenities

This 2 bedroom 2 bath is in mint condition on the greenbelt. Popular lower Beacon Model. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, disposal, newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Private patio leads you to attached garage. Steps to Lake, Tennis Courts, Woodflower Pool and Springbrook Elementary. Walking distance to shopping and transportation. This is a a pet free and smoke free building.