Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

119 Alumroot

119 Alumroot · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Alumroot, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Alumroot · Avail. now

$4,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Amazing Single Family home located in Eastwood Village! - Amazing single family home located in desirable Irvine neighborhood! New construction home with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting,and high ceilings! This beautiful home is located in the prestigious Eastwood Village community. Access to countless pools, tennis courts, play grounds, clubs houses, and more! Central A/C is perfect for those hot summer nights after a BBQ in your private backyard. This is not a property that you want to miss out on!

(RLNE3235057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Alumroot have any available units?
119 Alumroot has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Alumroot have?
Some of 119 Alumroot's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Alumroot currently offering any rent specials?
119 Alumroot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Alumroot pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Alumroot is pet friendly.
Does 119 Alumroot offer parking?
No, 119 Alumroot does not offer parking.
Does 119 Alumroot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Alumroot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Alumroot have a pool?
Yes, 119 Alumroot has a pool.
Does 119 Alumroot have accessible units?
No, 119 Alumroot does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Alumroot have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Alumroot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Alumroot have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Alumroot has units with air conditioning.
