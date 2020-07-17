119 Alumroot

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction tennis court

Amazing Single Family home located in Eastwood Village! - Amazing single family home located in desirable Irvine neighborhood! New construction home with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting,and high ceilings! This beautiful home is located in the prestigious Eastwood Village community. Access to countless pools, tennis courts, play grounds, clubs houses, and more! Central A/C is perfect for those hot summer nights after a BBQ in your private backyard. This is not a property that you want to miss out on!



(RLNE3235057)