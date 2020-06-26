118 Hayseed

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Hot and Fresh Like New Townhome! Highly upgraded home located in Highly Desirable Orchard Hills Community of Irvine!!! Model Perfect in ENTRARA neighborhood. This Plan 3 Model ( Largest Plan ) End Unit has a light and bright interior with an open floor plan. Features including: Gorgeous Upgraded Procelain Cloud Tile throughout all living space, recessed lights, granite counter top and back splash in the kitchen, matching stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space, a center island with breakfast bar, crown molding. Highly Desirable Main Level Bedroom with Full Bath. The master bedroom is filled with natural light and has direct access through French doors to the view balcony. The master bath has dual vanities, Separate Shower Enclosure, and Tile Floors. Launch area with desk. Direct Access 2 car Garage. Award winning Canyon View elementary Schools is close. Just couple steps from Orchard Terrace Park which include Pool, Spa plus a Huge Kids Playground, shade structures, barbecues and picnic tables. Walking distance to Orchard Hills Village shopping Center and Woodbury Town Center with plenty of shopping and dining, and numerous parks & sport courts/fields.Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer including!