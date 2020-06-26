All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 118 Hayseed.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
118 Hayseed
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

118 Hayseed

118 Hayseed · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

118 Hayseed, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Hot and Fresh Like New Townhome! Highly upgraded home located in Highly Desirable Orchard Hills Community of Irvine!!! Model Perfect in ENTRARA neighborhood. This Plan 3 Model ( Largest Plan ) End Unit has a light and bright interior with an open floor plan. Features including: Gorgeous Upgraded Procelain Cloud Tile throughout all living space, recessed lights, granite counter top and back splash in the kitchen, matching stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space, a center island with breakfast bar, crown molding. Highly Desirable Main Level Bedroom with Full Bath. The master bedroom is filled with natural light and has direct access through French doors to the view balcony. The master bath has dual vanities, Separate Shower Enclosure, and Tile Floors. Launch area with desk. Direct Access 2 car Garage. Award winning Canyon View elementary Schools is close. Just couple steps from Orchard Terrace Park which include Pool, Spa plus a Huge Kids Playground, shade structures, barbecues and picnic tables. Walking distance to Orchard Hills Village shopping Center and Woodbury Town Center with plenty of shopping and dining, and numerous parks & sport courts/fields.Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer including!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Hayseed have any available units?
118 Hayseed doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Hayseed have?
Some of 118 Hayseed's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Hayseed currently offering any rent specials?
118 Hayseed is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Hayseed pet-friendly?
No, 118 Hayseed is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Hayseed offer parking?
Yes, 118 Hayseed offers parking.
Does 118 Hayseed have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Hayseed offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Hayseed have a pool?
Yes, 118 Hayseed has a pool.
Does 118 Hayseed have accessible units?
No, 118 Hayseed does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Hayseed have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Hayseed has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Hayseed have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Hayseed does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology