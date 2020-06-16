118 Gardenview

Amenities

Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths plus a huge upstairs Bonus/Game room and a main level bedroom & bath with 5,039 square feet of luxurious living, SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM, light and bright with fireplace and EXPANSIVE POCKET DOORS that opens to the oversized Loggia and park-like backyard with travertine hardscape, outdoor fireplace, mature Olive trees and PRIVACY, PRIVACY!!! Gourmet kitchen with STUNNING “Taj Mahal” stone countertops, full back-splashes & Massive Center Island, stainless-steel appliances including a “Wolf" stove/range, "Sub-Zero" refrigerator, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry and Prep kitchen area. Generous master suite with a covered deck, three walk-in closets and an extravagant master bath which includes a freestanding soaking tub, a grand walk-in shower with large slab of “Taj Mahal” stone and a dual sink vanity with stone countertops. Gorgeous French WHITE OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, designer paint, Plantation shutters and woven blinds through-out the home. This is like a new home, lightly lived in. Fabulous home for entertaining offering the Finest Indoor-Outdoor Living. Resort style clubhouse, zero-edge swimming pool, park, tot lot, 24 guard gated and more. Award-winning Irvine Unified School Districts and minutes away from shopping, entertainment, John Wayne Airport and Laguna & Newport Beach.