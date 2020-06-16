All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

118 Gardenview

118 Gardenview · (949) 500-6597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA 92618

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths plus a huge upstairs Bonus/Game room and a main level bedroom & bath with 5,039 square feet of luxurious living, SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM, light and bright with fireplace and EXPANSIVE POCKET DOORS that opens to the oversized Loggia and park-like backyard with travertine hardscape, outdoor fireplace, mature Olive trees and PRIVACY, PRIVACY!!! Gourmet kitchen with STUNNING “Taj Mahal” stone countertops, full back-splashes & Massive Center Island, stainless-steel appliances including a “Wolf" stove/range, "Sub-Zero" refrigerator, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry and Prep kitchen area. Generous master suite with a covered deck, three walk-in closets and an extravagant master bath which includes a freestanding soaking tub, a grand walk-in shower with large slab of “Taj Mahal” stone and a dual sink vanity with stone countertops. Gorgeous French WHITE OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, designer paint, Plantation shutters and woven blinds through-out the home. This is like a new home, lightly lived in. Fabulous home for entertaining offering the Finest Indoor-Outdoor Living. Resort style clubhouse, zero-edge swimming pool, park, tot lot, 24 guard gated and more. Award-winning Irvine Unified School Districts and minutes away from shopping, entertainment, John Wayne Airport and Laguna & Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Gardenview have any available units?
118 Gardenview has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Gardenview have?
Some of 118 Gardenview's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Gardenview currently offering any rent specials?
118 Gardenview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Gardenview pet-friendly?
No, 118 Gardenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Gardenview offer parking?
Yes, 118 Gardenview does offer parking.
Does 118 Gardenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Gardenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Gardenview have a pool?
Yes, 118 Gardenview has a pool.
Does 118 Gardenview have accessible units?
No, 118 Gardenview does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Gardenview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Gardenview has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Gardenview have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Gardenview does not have units with air conditioning.
