Beautiful Single family in desirable neighborhood of Eastwood Village. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with a bonus room, one bedroom with a full bath downstairs, plus a powder room. A perfect floor plan for a family to live in. All appliance are new, never been used. Master bathroom features double Sinks, Tub with Separate Shower, Two Walk-in Closet. Walking distance to swim pool, parks, Elementary school and shopping center.