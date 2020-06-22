All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

116 Prairie Rose

116 Prairie Rose · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

116 Prairie Rose, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERM. Gorgeous, Furnished detached two-story single-family in the Pavilion Park. Open floor plan, features 4 bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms with family room, dining room, California Room, Bonus Room. Downstairs has 1 regular suite, upstairs has 3 suites. 2 Spacious walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Granite slab countertops, double oven, and stainless steel GE appliances. Quiet neighborhood with a community park nearby, including a swimming pool, spa, playground, clubhouse, and sports courts. Shopping and dining are convenient at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza. **This price is for 12-month lease term** Please text Amy 714-417-2633 for the showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Prairie Rose have any available units?
116 Prairie Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 116 Prairie Rose have?
Some of 116 Prairie Rose's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Prairie Rose currently offering any rent specials?
116 Prairie Rose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Prairie Rose pet-friendly?
No, 116 Prairie Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 116 Prairie Rose offer parking?
Yes, 116 Prairie Rose does offer parking.
Does 116 Prairie Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Prairie Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Prairie Rose have a pool?
Yes, 116 Prairie Rose has a pool.
Does 116 Prairie Rose have accessible units?
No, 116 Prairie Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Prairie Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Prairie Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Prairie Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Prairie Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
