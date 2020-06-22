116 Prairie Rose

Amenities
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERM. Gorgeous, Furnished detached two-story single-family in the Pavilion Park. Open floor plan, features 4 bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms with family room, dining room, California Room, Bonus Room. Downstairs has 1 regular suite, upstairs has 3 suites. 2 Spacious walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Granite slab countertops, double oven, and stainless steel GE appliances. Quiet neighborhood with a community park nearby, including a swimming pool, spa, playground, clubhouse, and sports courts. Shopping and dining are convenient at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza. **This price is for 12-month lease term** Please text Amy 714-417-2633 for the showing.