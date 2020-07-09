115 Waterleaf

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Fully furnished home in the center of Irvine, pristinely decorated with the artistry of model home, this almost brand new 2-year old house has barely been lived in. Two-car attached garage and plenty of street parking available.



The great room opens up into the conservatory room, making the area super spacious. The gourmet kitchen has an enlarged center island, complemented by stainless steel appliances: a refrigerator, an oven, a dishwasher, and a microwave oven.



This home is part of the area designated for distinguished schools in Irvine Unified School District. The Cypress Village community features parks, swimming pools, and a playground. Both the nearby Jeffery Open Space Trail (JOST) and the Orange County Great Park (OCGP) offer hiking, jogging, and walking trails, while the Sports Park offers areas for ice skating, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, softball, and biking. Located nearby are the Irvine Spectrum and other shopping centers, as well as easy access to freeways.