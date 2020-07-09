All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 Waterleaf

115 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

115 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished home in the center of Irvine, pristinely decorated with the artistry of model home, this almost brand new 2-year old house has barely been lived in. Two-car attached garage and plenty of street parking available.

The great room opens up into the conservatory room, making the area super spacious. The gourmet kitchen has an enlarged center island, complemented by stainless steel appliances: a refrigerator, an oven, a dishwasher, and a microwave oven.

This home is part of the area designated for distinguished schools in Irvine Unified School District. The Cypress Village community features parks, swimming pools, and a playground. Both the nearby Jeffery Open Space Trail (JOST) and the Orange County Great Park (OCGP) offer hiking, jogging, and walking trails, while the Sports Park offers areas for ice skating, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, softball, and biking. Located nearby are the Irvine Spectrum and other shopping centers, as well as easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Waterleaf have any available units?
115 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Waterleaf have?
Some of 115 Waterleaf's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
115 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 115 Waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Waterleaf offer parking?
Yes, 115 Waterleaf offers parking.
Does 115 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Waterleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 115 Waterleaf has a pool.
Does 115 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 115 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Waterleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

