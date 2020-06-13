115 Summer Lilac

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pristine home in Cypress Village's Laurel, featuring four bedrooms (one on the main level), three bathrooms, two-car garage with a driveway! Designer upgrades include engineered wood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, window coverings and plantation shutters. Open and airy with popular great room, conservatory and inside laundry room. Gourmet entertainer's kitchen features caesarstone counters, large island with sit-up bar, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and an oversized walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower! Enjoy award-winning schools and resort-style amenities!