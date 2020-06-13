All apartments in Irvine
115 Summer Lilac
115 Summer Lilac

115 Summer Lilac · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

115 Summer Lilac, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pristine home in Cypress Village's Laurel, featuring four bedrooms (one on the main level), three bathrooms, two-car garage with a driveway! Designer upgrades include engineered wood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, window coverings and plantation shutters. Open and airy with popular great room, conservatory and inside laundry room. Gourmet entertainer's kitchen features caesarstone counters, large island with sit-up bar, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and an oversized walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower! Enjoy award-winning schools and resort-style amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Summer Lilac have any available units?
115 Summer Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Summer Lilac have?
Some of 115 Summer Lilac's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Summer Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
115 Summer Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Summer Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 115 Summer Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Summer Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 115 Summer Lilac offers parking.
Does 115 Summer Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Summer Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Summer Lilac have a pool?
No, 115 Summer Lilac does not have a pool.
Does 115 Summer Lilac have accessible units?
No, 115 Summer Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Summer Lilac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Summer Lilac has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Summer Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Summer Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
