115 Summer Lilac

Amenities
Pristine home in Cypress Village's Laurel, featuring four bedrooms (one on the main level), three bathrooms, two-car garage with a driveway! Designer upgrades include engineered wood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, window coverings and plantation shutters. Open and airy with popular great room, conservatory and inside laundry room. Gourmet entertainer's kitchen features caesarstone counters, large island with sit-up bar, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and an oversized walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite, walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower! Enjoy award-winning schools and resort-style amenities!