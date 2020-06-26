All apartments in Irvine
115 Newall
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

115 Newall

115 Newall · No Longer Available
Location

115 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
4 Bed, 3 Bath, Modern town home in Beacon Park @ GreatPark Neighborhoods - Stylish Irvine Rental Home @ Beacon Park - Irvine rental home with smart home system 115 Newall Irvine, CA 92618 discerning renterswith green and hi-tech features, in the highly desired Harper at Beacon Park section of the Great Park Neighborhood. QUICK FACTS & FEATURES: Sleek modern architecture 2 car attached garage Being less than 10 miles from all types of spectacular shopping, CSU, and UC Irvine, and nestled between Laguna Beach and the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, its hard to imagine a better location. Lennars expansive Beacon Park project incorporates a whole world of community features including; tot lots, swimming pools, picnic areas, sports courts, and an Art House. This home itself boasts a stylish modern take on southwest living, and is packed with the latest features, in a stunning home you wont want to wait to show off. DISCOVER PLENTY MORE FEATURES TO LOVE: Fashionable appliances and fixtures Caesarstone countertops LED lighting Built in USB ports Oversized walk-in closet Oversized walk-in shower in master suite 2 covered patios Private terrace Nexia Home Intelligence Home Automation System and smart phone controls Unlock Your Breathtaking New Southern California Rental Home Today This is the one! Unique opportunity to move in to a luxury home, with all the latest in design and technology. Enjoy superb living in a beautiful community packed with incredible amenities for all ages. Upgrade your home and lifestyle with this well located SoCal masterpiece today. Contact Sweet Home PM for a private showing and get your keys fast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Newall have any available units?
115 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Newall have?
Some of 115 Newall's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
115 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Newall pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Newall is pet friendly.
Does 115 Newall offer parking?
Yes, 115 Newall offers parking.
Does 115 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Newall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Newall have a pool?
Yes, 115 Newall has a pool.
Does 115 Newall have accessible units?
No, 115 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Newall have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Newall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Newall have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Newall does not have units with air conditioning.

