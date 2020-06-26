Amenities

4 Bed, 3 Bath, Modern town home in Beacon Park @ GreatPark Neighborhoods - Stylish Irvine Rental Home @ Beacon Park - Irvine rental home with smart home system 115 Newall Irvine, CA 92618 discerning renterswith green and hi-tech features, in the highly desired Harper at Beacon Park section of the Great Park Neighborhood. QUICK FACTS & FEATURES: Sleek modern architecture 2 car attached garage Being less than 10 miles from all types of spectacular shopping, CSU, and UC Irvine, and nestled between Laguna Beach and the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, its hard to imagine a better location. Lennars expansive Beacon Park project incorporates a whole world of community features including; tot lots, swimming pools, picnic areas, sports courts, and an Art House. This home itself boasts a stylish modern take on southwest living, and is packed with the latest features, in a stunning home you wont want to wait to show off. DISCOVER PLENTY MORE FEATURES TO LOVE: Fashionable appliances and fixtures Caesarstone countertops LED lighting Built in USB ports Oversized walk-in closet Oversized walk-in shower in master suite 2 covered patios Private terrace Nexia Home Intelligence Home Automation System and smart phone controls Unlock Your Breathtaking New Southern California Rental Home Today This is the one! Unique opportunity to move in to a luxury home, with all the latest in design and technology. Enjoy superb living in a beautiful community packed with incredible amenities for all ages. Upgrade your home and lifestyle with this well located SoCal masterpiece today. Contact Sweet Home PM for a private showing and get your keys fast



