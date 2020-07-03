115 Bright Poppy

Amenities

Located on a peaceful Portola Springs neighborhood in Irvine, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms house property rental is very convenient and comfortable.



The stunning interior features premium hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lighting, windows with blinds, sliding glass door, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has granite countertops, kitchen island, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in its comfy bedrooms. A bathtub, shower stall, and vanity cabinet furnished the bathrooms. It also includes an in-unit washer/dryer along with central air conditioning.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The Exterior has an owner-maintained, fenced yard and lawn. It comes with 2-car attached garage.



Other awesome amenities include a shared swimming pool, built-in barbecue area, solar panels included, playground, and basketball court. Near public transportation stops/hub, and schools.



Tenant pays electricity (Edison), gas (Socal Gas), sewage, water, cable and internet (AT&T). Whereas the landlord will handle the trash.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Silverado Park, Citrusglen Park, and Discovery Park.



