Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

115 Bright Poppy

115 Bright Poppy · No Longer Available
Location

115 Bright Poppy, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located on a peaceful Portola Springs neighborhood in Irvine, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms house property rental is very convenient and comfortable.

The stunning interior features premium hardwood/tile/carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lighting, windows with blinds, sliding glass door, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has granite countertops, kitchen island, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in its comfy bedrooms. A bathtub, shower stall, and vanity cabinet furnished the bathrooms. It also includes an in-unit washer/dryer along with central air conditioning.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The Exterior has an owner-maintained, fenced yard and lawn. It comes with 2-car attached garage.

Other awesome amenities include a shared swimming pool, built-in barbecue area, solar panels included, playground, and basketball court. Near public transportation stops/hub, and schools.

Tenant pays electricity (Edison), gas (Socal Gas), sewage, water, cable and internet (AT&T). Whereas the landlord will handle the trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Silverado Park, Citrusglen Park, and Discovery Park.

(RLNE5685464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Bright Poppy have any available units?
115 Bright Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Bright Poppy have?
Some of 115 Bright Poppy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Bright Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
115 Bright Poppy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Bright Poppy pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Bright Poppy is pet friendly.
Does 115 Bright Poppy offer parking?
Yes, 115 Bright Poppy offers parking.
Does 115 Bright Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Bright Poppy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Bright Poppy have a pool?
Yes, 115 Bright Poppy has a pool.
Does 115 Bright Poppy have accessible units?
No, 115 Bright Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Bright Poppy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Bright Poppy has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Bright Poppy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Bright Poppy has units with air conditioning.

