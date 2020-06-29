All apartments in Irvine
114 Fixie
114 Fixie

114 Fixie · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

114 Fixie, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
MODEL HOME with a highly desirable PRIVATE corner lot location in Beacon Park's Rowland! Expansive greenbelt VIEWS featuring three full bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a FULL BEDROOM/BATH on main level, convenient inside laundry room (washer/dryer included), direct access two car garage with Epoxy floor and a rare full driveway! Private front patio with built in BBQ and a deck off the living room to enjoy the gorgeous view! Upgrades include designer carpet and tile flooring, ceiling fans, custom light fixtures, built-ins, integrated speakers, custom paint, and much more!!! Pristine kitchen comes complete with quartz sit-up island, counter top and full backsplash, premium stainless steel appliance package including cooktop, oven, microwave, refrigerator, high-efficiency hood and walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite with soaring ceiling and a generously sized walk-in closet! Open and spacious floor plan with an abundance of natural light! Enjoy Beacon Park's resort style amenities and Irvine award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Fixie have any available units?
114 Fixie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Fixie have?
Some of 114 Fixie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Fixie currently offering any rent specials?
114 Fixie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Fixie pet-friendly?
No, 114 Fixie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Fixie offer parking?
Yes, 114 Fixie offers parking.
Does 114 Fixie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Fixie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Fixie have a pool?
No, 114 Fixie does not have a pool.
Does 114 Fixie have accessible units?
No, 114 Fixie does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Fixie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Fixie has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Fixie have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Fixie does not have units with air conditioning.
