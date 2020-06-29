Amenities

MODEL HOME with a highly desirable PRIVATE corner lot location in Beacon Park's Rowland! Expansive greenbelt VIEWS featuring three full bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a FULL BEDROOM/BATH on main level, convenient inside laundry room (washer/dryer included), direct access two car garage with Epoxy floor and a rare full driveway! Private front patio with built in BBQ and a deck off the living room to enjoy the gorgeous view! Upgrades include designer carpet and tile flooring, ceiling fans, custom light fixtures, built-ins, integrated speakers, custom paint, and much more!!! Pristine kitchen comes complete with quartz sit-up island, counter top and full backsplash, premium stainless steel appliance package including cooktop, oven, microwave, refrigerator, high-efficiency hood and walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite with soaring ceiling and a generously sized walk-in closet! Open and spacious floor plan with an abundance of natural light! Enjoy Beacon Park's resort style amenities and Irvine award winning schools!