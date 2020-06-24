113 Mosswood

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful single-family detached home in Cypress Village. An open floor plan concept with downstairs bedroom and bath. Spacious open kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinetry for a modern look, huge center island, and a large walk in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, hallway boasts an additional tech center great for studying or for a home office. Laundry room for side by side washer and dryer on second level with sink. Enclosed rear yard complete with patio and trellis, perfect for entertaining. Two car garage with driveway. Community amenities include parks, playground, and a Jr. Olympic swimming pool. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School, parks, pools, shopping mall, easy access to I-5 free. Move in ready.