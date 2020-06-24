All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 113 Mosswood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Mosswood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

113 Mosswood

113 Mosswood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

113 Mosswood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful single-family detached home in Cypress Village. An open floor plan concept with downstairs bedroom and bath. Spacious open kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinetry for a modern look, huge center island, and a large walk in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, hallway boasts an additional tech center great for studying or for a home office. Laundry room for side by side washer and dryer on second level with sink. Enclosed rear yard complete with patio and trellis, perfect for entertaining. Two car garage with driveway. Community amenities include parks, playground, and a Jr. Olympic swimming pool. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School, parks, pools, shopping mall, easy access to I-5 free. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Mosswood have any available units?
113 Mosswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Mosswood have?
Some of 113 Mosswood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Mosswood currently offering any rent specials?
113 Mosswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Mosswood pet-friendly?
No, 113 Mosswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Mosswood offer parking?
Yes, 113 Mosswood offers parking.
Does 113 Mosswood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Mosswood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Mosswood have a pool?
Yes, 113 Mosswood has a pool.
Does 113 Mosswood have accessible units?
No, 113 Mosswood does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Mosswood have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Mosswood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Mosswood have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Mosswood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology