Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

113 Kachina

113 Kachina · (949) 451-1200
Location

113 Kachina, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Meticulously maintained single family home located on a private corner lot in the private Portola Springs neighborhood!!! The home features 4 bedrooms with a downstairs suite for convenience. The kitchen is open to the family room, dining room, and backyard allowing for a plethora of natural light to come into the home. The kitchen features a large kitchen island, beautifully upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and ample counter space for all your culinary needs. The living room features a rare fireplace, and leads directly into the large backyard. The backyard is perfect for entertainment and relaxation and has enough space for a barbecue and patio furniture. The upstairs also features additional loft space which can be converted into a second living area or game room. The master bedroom features en-suite bathroom, bathtub and shower, as well a walk in closet! The home is located in the award winning Portola Springs neighborhood, and in the award winning IUSD school district. The community features numerous parks, pools, hiking trails, hill trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, and much much more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Kachina have any available units?
113 Kachina has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Kachina have?
Some of 113 Kachina's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Kachina currently offering any rent specials?
113 Kachina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Kachina pet-friendly?
No, 113 Kachina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Kachina offer parking?
No, 113 Kachina does not offer parking.
Does 113 Kachina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Kachina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Kachina have a pool?
Yes, 113 Kachina has a pool.
Does 113 Kachina have accessible units?
No, 113 Kachina does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Kachina have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Kachina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Kachina have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Kachina does not have units with air conditioning.
