113 Kachina

Meticulously maintained single family home located on a private corner lot in the private Portola Springs neighborhood!!! The home features 4 bedrooms with a downstairs suite for convenience. The kitchen is open to the family room, dining room, and backyard allowing for a plethora of natural light to come into the home. The kitchen features a large kitchen island, beautifully upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and ample counter space for all your culinary needs. The living room features a rare fireplace, and leads directly into the large backyard. The backyard is perfect for entertainment and relaxation and has enough space for a barbecue and patio furniture. The upstairs also features additional loft space which can be converted into a second living area or game room. The master bedroom features en-suite bathroom, bathtub and shower, as well a walk in closet! The home is located in the award winning Portola Springs neighborhood, and in the award winning IUSD school district. The community features numerous parks, pools, hiking trails, hill trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, and much much more! Come see this home today!!!