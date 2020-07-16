All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Copeland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

113 Copeland

113 Copeland · (949) 266-4068
Location

113 Copeland, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeously upgraded home nested in the most desirable Cypress Village. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom on main floor. Gated private entrance and loggia leading to front door. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance package featuring a five burner cooktop with built-in oven and dishwasher. Classic Shaker style cabinets with Pental Quartz countertops in Oasis. First floor private bedroom suite. Volume ceilings at living room with bi-fold sliding glass doors. Luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, private commode, separate bathtub and stall shower white matte tile surround and clear glass enclosure. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with upper cabinets. Spacious fenced courtyard at living room and entry for alfresco dining and entertaining with trellis. Premium plantation shutters will be installed in few weeks. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled established parks, lap & wading pool, spa, tennis courts, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at nearby Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified Schools District. Steps away from one of the new park with pool and spa. Cross the street is the park of all parks --- the Orange County Great Park. The house is ready to move your family in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Copeland have any available units?
113 Copeland has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Copeland have?
Some of 113 Copeland's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Copeland currently offering any rent specials?
113 Copeland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Copeland pet-friendly?
No, 113 Copeland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Copeland offer parking?
Yes, 113 Copeland offers parking.
Does 113 Copeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Copeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Copeland have a pool?
Yes, 113 Copeland has a pool.
Does 113 Copeland have accessible units?
No, 113 Copeland does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Copeland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Copeland has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Copeland have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Copeland does not have units with air conditioning.
