113 Copeland

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Gorgeously upgraded home nested in the most desirable Cypress Village. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom on main floor. Gated private entrance and loggia leading to front door. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance package featuring a five burner cooktop with built-in oven and dishwasher. Classic Shaker style cabinets with Pental Quartz countertops in Oasis. First floor private bedroom suite. Volume ceilings at living room with bi-fold sliding glass doors. Luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, private commode, separate bathtub and stall shower white matte tile surround and clear glass enclosure. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with upper cabinets. Spacious fenced courtyard at living room and entry for alfresco dining and entertaining with trellis. Premium plantation shutters will be installed in few weeks. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled established parks, lap & wading pool, spa, tennis courts, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at nearby Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified Schools District. Steps away from one of the new park with pool and spa. Cross the street is the park of all parks --- the Orange County Great Park. The house is ready to move your family in.