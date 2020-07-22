112 Walking Stick

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Irvine's Portola Springs Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7U5zbHz3tC6



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/WYI37l3KE2c



Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Irvine's lovely Portola Springs Village! Enjoy the great open floor plan with the large living room opening straight into the beautiful kitchen and dining areas. Amazing kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, large center island with breakfast bar, and offers plenty of counter and storage space with large separate pantry area.



All spacious bedrooms upstairs with large bonus room area in the common space would make a great study or office. Large master bedroom suite with beautiful views of the Santa Ana mountains features en suite bath with double vanities, huge shower booth with seat, separate water closet, and massive walk in closet. Separate laundry room with washer dryer upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with cozy private yard just off the living room.



Located in the lovely Portola Springs Village just behind Irvine's new Great Park. Enjoy the wonderful amenities in the Cressa community area with large pool and jacuzzi area, two tennis courts, half basketball court, fun kids play park, and multiple picnic and BBQ areas. Within easy reach to the 241 or 133 toll roads and the 5 and 405 freeways for quick commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away at the Irvine Spectrum!



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5342884)