Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

112 Walking Stick

112 Walking Stick · No Longer Available
Location

112 Walking Stick, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Irvine's Portola Springs Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7U5zbHz3tC6

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/WYI37l3KE2c

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Irvine's lovely Portola Springs Village! Enjoy the great open floor plan with the large living room opening straight into the beautiful kitchen and dining areas. Amazing kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, large center island with breakfast bar, and offers plenty of counter and storage space with large separate pantry area.

All spacious bedrooms upstairs with large bonus room area in the common space would make a great study or office. Large master bedroom suite with beautiful views of the Santa Ana mountains features en suite bath with double vanities, huge shower booth with seat, separate water closet, and massive walk in closet. Separate laundry room with washer dryer upstairs. Attached 2 car garage with cozy private yard just off the living room.

Located in the lovely Portola Springs Village just behind Irvine's new Great Park. Enjoy the wonderful amenities in the Cressa community area with large pool and jacuzzi area, two tennis courts, half basketball court, fun kids play park, and multiple picnic and BBQ areas. Within easy reach to the 241 or 133 toll roads and the 5 and 405 freeways for quick commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away at the Irvine Spectrum!

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Walking Stick have any available units?
112 Walking Stick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Walking Stick have?
Some of 112 Walking Stick's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Walking Stick currently offering any rent specials?
112 Walking Stick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Walking Stick pet-friendly?
No, 112 Walking Stick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Walking Stick offer parking?
Yes, 112 Walking Stick offers parking.
Does 112 Walking Stick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Walking Stick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Walking Stick have a pool?
Yes, 112 Walking Stick has a pool.
Does 112 Walking Stick have accessible units?
No, 112 Walking Stick does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Walking Stick have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Walking Stick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Walking Stick have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Walking Stick has units with air conditioning.
