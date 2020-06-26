All apartments in Irvine
Location

112 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Woodbury 2B 2.5Ba Detached Home - Lovely Woodbury Detached 2 story Home, across the street from Woodbury Elementary School and Community Park, The Association offers a Lagoon Pool, Kiddie Pool, Lap Pool a Clubhouse and Children's Playground. The community is close to Shops, Restaurants as well as the Irvine Spectrum. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 tone paint. Dark wood floors in entry, kitchen and dining room, kitchen with upgraded counters, under cabinet mounted lighting, gas stove, built in-microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and sized nice pantry. Formal dining room with slider door to patio, upstairs hall with built-in computer desk, both bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets, 2 car attached garage with direct access and includes washer/dryer.
Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE3407805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Great Lawn have any available units?
112 Great Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Great Lawn have?
Some of 112 Great Lawn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
112 Great Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 112 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 112 Great Lawn offers parking.
Does 112 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Great Lawn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Great Lawn have a pool?
Yes, 112 Great Lawn has a pool.
Does 112 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 112 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Great Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Great Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
