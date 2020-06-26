112 Great Lawn

Amenities

Woodbury 2B 2.5Ba Detached Home - Lovely Woodbury Detached 2 story Home, across the street from Woodbury Elementary School and Community Park, The Association offers a Lagoon Pool, Kiddie Pool, Lap Pool a Clubhouse and Children's Playground. The community is close to Shops, Restaurants as well as the Irvine Spectrum. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 tone paint. Dark wood floors in entry, kitchen and dining room, kitchen with upgraded counters, under cabinet mounted lighting, gas stove, built in-microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and sized nice pantry. Formal dining room with slider door to patio, upstairs hall with built-in computer desk, both bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets, 2 car attached garage with direct access and includes washer/dryer.

Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE3407805)