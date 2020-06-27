112 crimson oaks

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Location!Beautiful NEW single-family detached home in Cypress Village. no homes behind. Popular floor plan with bedroom and bath downstairs, with a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Spacious open kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and white cabinetry for a modern look. A 75 inch HD TV has been installed on the wall in living room. Two car garage with driveway. Community amenities include parks, playground, and a Jr. Olympic swimming pool. Walking distance to Cypress Village schools and parks, pools, playground, shopping, easy access to free way, ... Irvine School District.Ready for move-in.