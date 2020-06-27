All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

112 crimson oaks

112 Crimson Oak · No Longer Available
Location

112 Crimson Oak, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Location!Beautiful NEW single-family detached home in Cypress Village. no homes behind. Popular floor plan with bedroom and bath downstairs, with a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Spacious open kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and white cabinetry for a modern look. A 75 inch HD TV has been installed on the wall in living room. Two car garage with driveway. Community amenities include parks, playground, and a Jr. Olympic swimming pool. Walking distance to Cypress Village schools and parks, pools, playground, shopping, easy access to free way, ... Irvine School District.Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 crimson oaks have any available units?
112 crimson oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 crimson oaks have?
Some of 112 crimson oaks's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 crimson oaks currently offering any rent specials?
112 crimson oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 crimson oaks pet-friendly?
No, 112 crimson oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 crimson oaks offer parking?
Yes, 112 crimson oaks offers parking.
Does 112 crimson oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 crimson oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 crimson oaks have a pool?
Yes, 112 crimson oaks has a pool.
Does 112 crimson oaks have accessible units?
No, 112 crimson oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 112 crimson oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 crimson oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 crimson oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 crimson oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
