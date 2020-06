111 CARMINE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

WELCOME TO PARASOL PARK, MOST DESIRABLE OPEN FLOOR PLAN,THIS BRAND NEW 2 STORY DETACHED HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL 13" CERAMIC TILE FLOOR KITCHEN AND ENTRY, UPGRADED KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH FULL BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR, AND MAPLE WOOD CABINETRY. 10' CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE DOWNSTAIRS, PLUSH DESIGNER CARPET. GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, SPACIOUS MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINKS, UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA CAN BE A STUDY OR

OFFICE, ENJOY A NICE BALCONY AND THE PATIO WITH PATIO COVER. DIRECT ACCESS TO 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ,ENERGY SAVING TANKLESS WATER HEATER AND SOLAR POWER SYSTEM WILL SHOW SAVINGS ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILL. THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS SO MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING RESORT STYLE POOL AND SPA, CLUB HOUSE, BBQ AREA, WALKING TRAILS, PARKS, AND GREAT PARK ACCESS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.