Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

110 STREAMWOOD

110 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

110 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Frisca Hong Living Trust - Property Id: 238523

Gorgeous second floor unit with overlooking the stream. The condo has vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen, spacious walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom, new paint, new carpet and real (natural) wood floor. Great features and amenities include swimming pool, pond, stream, spa and tennis courts.

Only 15 minutes to UCI. 3 minutes to 5 freeway and 10 minutes to 405 freeway. 3 minutes away from beautiful "Hicks Canyon Trail."
Great neighborhood and excellent schools.

Rental Features
Living Room
Walk-In closet
Breakfast/dining-room area
Range/Oven
Microwave
Dish Washer
Refrigerator
Balcony/Deck Patio
Designated covered parking (1 car)
Many (uncovered) guest parking
Street parking available
Air Conditioning
Wood floor
High/Vaulted ceiling
Remodeled Kitchen

Community features
Swimming pool
Clubhouse
Pond
Stream
Barbecue
Tennis Courts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238523
Property Id 238523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 STREAMWOOD have any available units?
110 STREAMWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 110 STREAMWOOD have?
Some of 110 STREAMWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 STREAMWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
110 STREAMWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 STREAMWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 110 STREAMWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 110 STREAMWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 110 STREAMWOOD offers parking.
Does 110 STREAMWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 STREAMWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 STREAMWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 110 STREAMWOOD has a pool.
Does 110 STREAMWOOD have accessible units?
No, 110 STREAMWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 110 STREAMWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 STREAMWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 STREAMWOOD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 STREAMWOOD has units with air conditioning.

