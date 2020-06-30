110 STREAMWOOD

Amenities

Gorgeous second floor unit with overlooking the stream. The condo has vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen, spacious walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom, new paint, new carpet and real (natural) wood floor. Great features and amenities include swimming pool, pond, stream, spa and tennis courts.



Only 15 minutes to UCI. 3 minutes to 5 freeway and 10 minutes to 405 freeway. 3 minutes away from beautiful "Hicks Canyon Trail."

Great neighborhood and excellent schools.



Rental Features

Living Room

Walk-In closet

Breakfast/dining-room area

Range/Oven

Microwave

Dish Washer

Refrigerator

Balcony/Deck Patio

Designated covered parking (1 car)

Many (uncovered) guest parking

Street parking available

Air Conditioning

Wood floor

High/Vaulted ceiling

Remodeled Kitchen



Community features

Swimming pool

Clubhouse

Pond

Stream

Barbecue

Tennis Courts

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238523

No Pets Allowed



