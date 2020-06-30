110 STREAMWOOD

Amenities
Frisca Hong Living Trust - Property Id: 238523
Gorgeous second floor unit with overlooking the stream. The condo has vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen, spacious walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom, new paint, new carpet and real (natural) wood floor. Great features and amenities include swimming pool, pond, stream, spa and tennis courts.
Only 15 minutes to UCI. 3 minutes to 5 freeway and 10 minutes to 405 freeway. 3 minutes away from beautiful "Hicks Canyon Trail."
Great neighborhood and excellent schools.
Rental Features
Living Room
Walk-In closet
Breakfast/dining-room area
Range/Oven
Microwave
Dish Washer
Refrigerator
Balcony/Deck Patio
Designated covered parking (1 car)
Many (uncovered) guest parking
Street parking available
Air Conditioning
Wood floor
High/Vaulted ceiling
Remodeled Kitchen
Community features
Swimming pool
Clubhouse
Pond
Stream
Barbecue
Tennis Courts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238523
Property Id 238523
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5621558)