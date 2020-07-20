All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2019 at 5:56 PM

110 Follyhatch

110 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
Location

110 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely impeccable turnkey home in the heart of highly desirable Beacon Park Community. This gorgeous Welton built by Taylor Morrison home facing South includes upgraded flooring throughout, open floor plan, high ceiling throughout with plenty of natural light, outdoor expanded California Room. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & approximately 2,251 SQFT features entertainer's kitchen with Caesar stone counter top, full backsplash, white Thermafoil cabinetry, GE Profile S/S appliances, task island/breakfast bar, custom designed light fixture, recessed lighting, plantation shutter & fireplace in family room. Kitchen opens to Breakfast area & California Room Covered Patio through double wide sliding doors. Master suite with dramatic high ceilings, over sized bath tub, walk in shower, dual vanity & walk in closet. Jack & Jill style secondary bedrooms & bathrooms and inside laundry room with sink on upstairs. Professionally well landscaped nice sized backyard with Rough Cut Travertine style flooring on easy maintenance. 2 car attached garage with epoxy coating flooring & driveway. Resort inspired amenities such as swimming pool, spa, BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, club house, sports court, playground, trails, huge resort-like park. Walk or bike to Great Park as well as world-class variety of shopping centers & restaurants. Walking distance to Award-winning Beacon Park School (K ~ 8) & easy access to Freeway 133 & 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Follyhatch have any available units?
110 Follyhatch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 110 Follyhatch have?
Some of 110 Follyhatch's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Follyhatch currently offering any rent specials?
110 Follyhatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Follyhatch pet-friendly?
No, 110 Follyhatch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 110 Follyhatch offer parking?
Yes, 110 Follyhatch offers parking.
Does 110 Follyhatch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Follyhatch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Follyhatch have a pool?
Yes, 110 Follyhatch has a pool.
Does 110 Follyhatch have accessible units?
No, 110 Follyhatch does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Follyhatch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Follyhatch has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Follyhatch have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Follyhatch does not have units with air conditioning.
