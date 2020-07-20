110 Follyhatch

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely impeccable turnkey home in the heart of highly desirable Beacon Park Community. This gorgeous Welton built by Taylor Morrison home facing South includes upgraded flooring throughout, open floor plan, high ceiling throughout with plenty of natural light, outdoor expanded California Room. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & approximately 2,251 SQFT features entertainer's kitchen with Caesar stone counter top, full backsplash, white Thermafoil cabinetry, GE Profile S/S appliances, task island/breakfast bar, custom designed light fixture, recessed lighting, plantation shutter & fireplace in family room. Kitchen opens to Breakfast area & California Room Covered Patio through double wide sliding doors. Master suite with dramatic high ceilings, over sized bath tub, walk in shower, dual vanity & walk in closet. Jack & Jill style secondary bedrooms & bathrooms and inside laundry room with sink on upstairs. Professionally well landscaped nice sized backyard with Rough Cut Travertine style flooring on easy maintenance. 2 car attached garage with epoxy coating flooring & driveway. Resort inspired amenities such as swimming pool, spa, BBQ area, outdoor kitchen, club house, sports court, playground, trails, huge resort-like park. Walk or bike to Great Park as well as world-class variety of shopping centers & restaurants. Walking distance to Award-winning Beacon Park School (K ~ 8) & easy access to Freeway 133 & 5.