Irvine, CA
11 Heron
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

11 Heron

11 Heron · No Longer Available
Location

11 Heron, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Resort living at its best! Rarely offered Biscay model with gated courtyard. Located in the ideal Woodbridge "inside-the-loop" North Lake neighborhood. Only steps to the lake, beach lagoon & Lakeside Middle School. Great floor plan with a FULL BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. Remodeled kitchen, refinished hardwood floors on the main floor. Living room with high ceilings, fireplace and tons of natural light. New sliding glass door. Separate family room/den with second fireplace. Three cars garage provides high ceilings plenty of room for cars and needed storage. Private, entertainers backyard. New air conditioner and heater and water heater. No Mello Roos. HOA dues on $91. Includes access to all of Woodbridge amenities including North & South Lake access & docks, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 wader pools, 24 tennis courts, volleyball courts and numerous parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Heron have any available units?
11 Heron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Heron have?
Some of 11 Heron's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Heron currently offering any rent specials?
11 Heron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Heron pet-friendly?
No, 11 Heron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Heron offer parking?
Yes, 11 Heron offers parking.
Does 11 Heron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Heron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Heron have a pool?
Yes, 11 Heron has a pool.
Does 11 Heron have accessible units?
No, 11 Heron does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Heron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Heron has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Heron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Heron has units with air conditioning.
