Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Resort living at its best! Rarely offered Biscay model with gated courtyard. Located in the ideal Woodbridge "inside-the-loop" North Lake neighborhood. Only steps to the lake, beach lagoon & Lakeside Middle School. Great floor plan with a FULL BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. Remodeled kitchen, refinished hardwood floors on the main floor. Living room with high ceilings, fireplace and tons of natural light. New sliding glass door. Separate family room/den with second fireplace. Three cars garage provides high ceilings plenty of room for cars and needed storage. Private, entertainers backyard. New air conditioner and heater and water heater. No Mello Roos. HOA dues on $91. Includes access to all of Woodbridge amenities including North & South Lake access & docks, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 wader pools, 24 tennis courts, volleyball courts and numerous parks.