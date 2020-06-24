11 Georgetown

Amenities

Single level townhome that features laminated floors throughout the living bedrooms and living room areas and with 2 car garage. The garage is access through your private patio area into the kitchen. A fireplace separate the living room and dining area. There is a front patio area with a bbq. Lease includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Bedrooms are approximately 11'6" by 9'11" and the master is about 12'11" by 11'6". Contact RE/MAX agent Debbie Friend at 949.370.7228 for showings. Coronavirus Property Entry Advisor Declaration disclosure(PEAD) form.