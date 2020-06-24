All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Georgetown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Georgetown
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

11 Georgetown

11 Georgetown · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Georgetown, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single level townhome that features laminated floors throughout the living bedrooms and living room areas and with 2 car garage. The garage is access through your private patio area into the kitchen. A fireplace separate the living room and dining area. There is a front patio area with a bbq. Lease includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Bedrooms are approximately 11'6" by 9'11" and the master is about 12'11" by 11'6". Contact RE/MAX agent Debbie Friend at 949.370.7228 for showings. Coronavirus Property Entry Advisor Declaration disclosure(PEAD) form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Georgetown have any available units?
11 Georgetown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Georgetown have?
Some of 11 Georgetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
11 Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Georgetown pet-friendly?
No, 11 Georgetown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, 11 Georgetown offers parking.
Does 11 Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Georgetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Georgetown have a pool?
No, 11 Georgetown does not have a pool.
Does 11 Georgetown have accessible units?
No, 11 Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Georgetown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Georgetown have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Georgetown does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology