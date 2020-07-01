11 Brentwood

Amenities

Gorgeous STUNNING HOME located in highly coveted Northwood Pointe's guard gate community in Irvine. Exquisitely upgraded home shows pride of ownership from the moment you drive up with manicured front lawn. Home invites guests with a formal entry with beautiful marble floors. Spacious living room & formal dining with an open floor plan an abundance of natural light &

high ceiling. The formal dining area adjoins the living room giving the space options for entertaining. Spacious family room with a romantic fireplace & opens to kitchen. Entertainer's kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with all you want! Gorgeous quartz counter, designer backsplash, oversized island, & cozy eating nook. Enjoy the brand NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, & separate pantry. Upstairs you will find 4 well appointed bedrooms. Spacious master suite with huge walk in and customized closet. Master bathroom with designer elements in custom shower and vanity tops. Bathroom and kitchen has been updated with attention to every detail. Fresh updates include: hardwood floors, new carpet, marble floors, new interior custom paint, plantation shutters, window blinds, counters ,vanity tops, & light fixtures. Nicely lay out backyard offers plenty of space. Amenities including private access to Hicks Canyon Trail, Meadowwood Swimming pool & Citrus Glen Tennis Court. Walking distance to award winning Canyon View Elementrary & Northwood High.