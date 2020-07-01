All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Brentwood
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:37 AM

11 Brentwood

11 Brentwood · No Longer Available
Location

11 Brentwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous STUNNING HOME located in highly coveted Northwood Pointe's guard gate community in Irvine. Exquisitely upgraded home shows pride of ownership from the moment you drive up with manicured front lawn. Home invites guests with a formal entry with beautiful marble floors. Spacious living room & formal dining with an open floor plan an abundance of natural light &
high ceiling. The formal dining area adjoins the living room giving the space options for entertaining. Spacious family room with a romantic fireplace & opens to kitchen. Entertainer's kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with all you want! Gorgeous quartz counter, designer backsplash, oversized island, & cozy eating nook. Enjoy the brand NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, & separate pantry. Upstairs you will find 4 well appointed bedrooms. Spacious master suite with huge walk in and customized closet. Master bathroom with designer elements in custom shower and vanity tops. Bathroom and kitchen has been updated with attention to every detail. Fresh updates include: hardwood floors, new carpet, marble floors, new interior custom paint, plantation shutters, window blinds, counters ,vanity tops, & light fixtures. Nicely lay out backyard offers plenty of space. Amenities including private access to Hicks Canyon Trail, Meadowwood Swimming pool & Citrus Glen Tennis Court. Walking distance to award winning Canyon View Elementrary & Northwood High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Brentwood have any available units?
11 Brentwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Brentwood have?
Some of 11 Brentwood's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
11 Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Brentwood pet-friendly?
No, 11 Brentwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Brentwood offer parking?
No, 11 Brentwood does not offer parking.
Does 11 Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Brentwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Brentwood have a pool?
Yes, 11 Brentwood has a pool.
Does 11 Brentwood have accessible units?
No, 11 Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Brentwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Brentwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Brentwood does not have units with air conditioning.

