109 Sunset

Amenities

pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse refrigerator

***This home is located in the 24-hour gated community in Orchard Hills, Groves! ***Open floor plan with 4 beds , 4 baths, two-story-high ceiling.

***Beautiful Kitchen & dining area make you feel so good!*** Two luxurious brand refrigerators to be included.***Walking distance to k-8 orchard hills school. ***Very close to Orchard hills shopping center. ***Residents will have access to leisure and recreational amenities including public parks and miles of trails. ***The private Resort at Grove includes a community room ,pools, tennis and basketball courts, and play areas and so on. *** It's perfect condition to move in now.*** Tenants will love the nice home~***