Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
109 Sunset
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

109 Sunset

109 Sunset Cv · No Longer Available
Location

109 Sunset Cv, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
***This home is located in the 24-hour gated community in Orchard Hills, Groves! ***Open floor plan with 4 beds , 4 baths, two-story-high ceiling.
***Beautiful Kitchen & dining area make you feel so good!*** Two luxurious brand refrigerators to be included.***Walking distance to k-8 orchard hills school. ***Very close to Orchard hills shopping center. ***Residents will have access to leisure and recreational amenities including public parks and miles of trails. ***The private Resort at Grove includes a community room ,pools, tennis and basketball courts, and play areas and so on. *** It's perfect condition to move in now.*** Tenants will love the nice home~***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Sunset have any available units?
109 Sunset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Sunset have?
Some of 109 Sunset's amenities include pool, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
109 Sunset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Sunset pet-friendly?
No, 109 Sunset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Sunset offer parking?
No, 109 Sunset does not offer parking.
Does 109 Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Sunset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Sunset have a pool?
Yes, 109 Sunset has a pool.
Does 109 Sunset have accessible units?
No, 109 Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Sunset have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Sunset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Sunset have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Sunset does not have units with air conditioning.

