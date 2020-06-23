All apartments in Irvine
109 Balance
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

109 Balance

109 Balance · No Longer Available
Location

109 Balance, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury 5 BR in new community Great Park - This beautiful single-family home provides five bedrooms, one on the bottom floor, and five full bathrooms, and plenty of outdoor living. Enter the home to a flex space across from the circular staircase, and enjoy sitting outside in the outdoor room with 3 sides of stackable slider doors. The main living area presents a kitchen with expansive center island, family room with fireplace, and dining area, all effortlessly connected in an open concept layout, with a California room with stackable slider doors. The stairs open up to the large bonus room with deck, and the spacious master suite includes a spa-like master bathroom with free-standing tub and large walk-in closet. A large deck with fireplace off the master suite completes the luxury retreat. Also, the home is including the worlds first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design.

(RLNE5118011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 Balance have any available units?
109 Balance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Balance have?
Some of 109 Balance's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Balance currently offering any rent specials?
109 Balance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Balance pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Balance is pet friendly.
Does 109 Balance offer parking?
No, 109 Balance does not offer parking.
Does 109 Balance have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Balance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Balance have a pool?
No, 109 Balance does not have a pool.
Does 109 Balance have accessible units?
No, 109 Balance does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Balance have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Balance does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Balance have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Balance does not have units with air conditioning.

