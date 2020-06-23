109 Balance.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Luxury 5 BR in new community Great Park - This beautiful single-family home provides five bedrooms, one on the bottom floor, and five full bathrooms, and plenty of outdoor living. Enter the home to a flex space across from the circular staircase, and enjoy sitting outside in the outdoor room with 3 sides of stackable slider doors. The main living area presents a kitchen with expansive center island, family room with fireplace, and dining area, all effortlessly connected in an open concept layout, with a California room with stackable slider doors. The stairs open up to the large bonus room with deck, and the spacious master suite includes a spa-like master bathroom with free-standing tub and large walk-in closet. A large deck with fireplace off the master suite completes the luxury retreat. Also, the home is including the worlds first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design.



