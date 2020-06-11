Amenities

Beautiful Townhome Awaits you in the wonderful Stonegate Community of Irvine. This 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, highly upgraded townhouse in this intimate neighborhood is where you could call "home" for many years to come. Open floorplan features a beautiful great room with handsome wood floor throughout. High ceiling and tall windows make the entire living area extra light and airy. An innovative kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops and expansive island offers ease in dining and entertaining. Large dinning area off kitchen opens to a nice-sized landscaped relaxing patio yard. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, upgraded counter tops, separate shower and bathtub. Across are two nice-sized secondary bedrooms and one full bath on the end of hallway. Large linen cabinet with washer/dryer included in an individual laundry room with an impressive cabinets providing lots of storage space. The home is in great interior location close to pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and the new Egret Park. Within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary and close to the shopping and dining at nearby Woodbury Town Center. Don't miss out. Call Now!