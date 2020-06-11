All apartments in Irvine
Location

108 Oasis, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful Townhome Awaits you in the wonderful Stonegate Community of Irvine. This 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, highly upgraded townhouse in this intimate neighborhood is where you could call "home" for many years to come. Open floorplan features a beautiful great room with handsome wood floor throughout. High ceiling and tall windows make the entire living area extra light and airy. An innovative kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops and expansive island offers ease in dining and entertaining. Large dinning area off kitchen opens to a nice-sized landscaped relaxing patio yard. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, upgraded counter tops, separate shower and bathtub. Across are two nice-sized secondary bedrooms and one full bath on the end of hallway. Large linen cabinet with washer/dryer included in an individual laundry room with an impressive cabinets providing lots of storage space. The home is in great interior location close to pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and the new Egret Park. Within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary and close to the shopping and dining at nearby Woodbury Town Center. Don't miss out. Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Oasis have any available units?
108 Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 108 Oasis have?
Some of 108 Oasis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
108 Oasis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Oasis pet-friendly?
No, 108 Oasis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 108 Oasis offer parking?
No, 108 Oasis does not offer parking.
Does 108 Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Oasis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Oasis have a pool?
Yes, 108 Oasis has a pool.
Does 108 Oasis have accessible units?
No, 108 Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Oasis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Oasis has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Oasis have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Oasis does not have units with air conditioning.
