Irvine, CA
108 Hargrove
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:19 PM

108 Hargrove

108 Hargrove · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

108 Hargrove, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Marin Plan 1 at Eastwood; master suite & kid bedroom & guest half bathroom & laundry downstairs; kitchen and kitchen island open to dining and great room; professionally landscaped back and side yards. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops. Quiet and safer cul-de-sac. Walk in minutes to community gated pool & spa & clubhouse, parks, walking & biking trails, elementary school, and shops. Price for 12+ months Lease, fully luxury furnished w/o utilities & services & essentials. Month-to-Month welcome, fully luxury furnished & all included, $6500 per month, or $10,000 per month during summer season June through September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Hargrove have any available units?
108 Hargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 108 Hargrove have?
Some of 108 Hargrove's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Hargrove currently offering any rent specials?
108 Hargrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Hargrove pet-friendly?
No, 108 Hargrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 108 Hargrove offer parking?
Yes, 108 Hargrove offers parking.
Does 108 Hargrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Hargrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Hargrove have a pool?
Yes, 108 Hargrove has a pool.
Does 108 Hargrove have accessible units?
No, 108 Hargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Hargrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Hargrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Hargrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Hargrove does not have units with air conditioning.

