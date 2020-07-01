108 Hargrove

Amenities

Marin Plan 1 at Eastwood; master suite & kid bedroom & guest half bathroom & laundry downstairs; kitchen and kitchen island open to dining and great room; professionally landscaped back and side yards. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops. Quiet and safer cul-de-sac. Walk in minutes to community gated pool & spa & clubhouse, parks, walking & biking trails, elementary school, and shops. Price for 12+ months Lease, fully luxury furnished w/o utilities & services & essentials. Month-to-Month welcome, fully luxury furnished & all included, $6500 per month, or $10,000 per month during summer season June through September.