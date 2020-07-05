107 Schick

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Interior Designer Furnished Townhome with lavish amenities in the heart of the Irvine Business Complex. Blending extraordinary decor, superior customization, a premium urban location, and access to award-winning schools in the Irvine Unified School District this tri-level, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has it all boasting 2077 square feet of open concept living, luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout and an attached, oversized 2 car garage with Tesla charging station. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, white shaker style frameless doors with soft close hinges, upgraded Jenn-Air and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances and an amazing 12 1/2 foot island perfect for entertaining. The ground floor features one bedroom with ensuite bath while the 3rd floor encompasses 3 additional spacious bedrooms with custom closet organizers. The 3rd floor master bedroom features spacious walk-in closet with custom organizers and a spa-like ensuite bath with dual sinks and quartz countertops. Full size top of the line Maytag washer/dryer is housed in an enclosed closet and is conveniently located on the bedroom floor. This home is minutes from John Wayne Airport, the dining and specialty services of Park Place, the designer boutiques of South Coast Plaza and Southern California’s finest beaches. Welcome home to this turn-key gem.