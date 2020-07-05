All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 107 Schick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 Schick
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

107 Schick

107 Schick · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

107 Schick, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Interior Designer Furnished Townhome with lavish amenities in the heart of the Irvine Business Complex. Blending extraordinary decor, superior customization, a premium urban location, and access to award-winning schools in the Irvine Unified School District this tri-level, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has it all boasting 2077 square feet of open concept living, luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout and an attached, oversized 2 car garage with Tesla charging station. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, white shaker style frameless doors with soft close hinges, upgraded Jenn-Air and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances and an amazing 12 1/2 foot island perfect for entertaining. The ground floor features one bedroom with ensuite bath while the 3rd floor encompasses 3 additional spacious bedrooms with custom closet organizers. The 3rd floor master bedroom features spacious walk-in closet with custom organizers and a spa-like ensuite bath with dual sinks and quartz countertops. Full size top of the line Maytag washer/dryer is housed in an enclosed closet and is conveniently located on the bedroom floor. This home is minutes from John Wayne Airport, the dining and specialty services of Park Place, the designer boutiques of South Coast Plaza and Southern California’s finest beaches. Welcome home to this turn-key gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Schick have any available units?
107 Schick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Schick have?
Some of 107 Schick's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Schick currently offering any rent specials?
107 Schick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Schick pet-friendly?
No, 107 Schick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Schick offer parking?
Yes, 107 Schick offers parking.
Does 107 Schick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Schick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Schick have a pool?
No, 107 Schick does not have a pool.
Does 107 Schick have accessible units?
No, 107 Schick does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Schick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Schick has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Schick have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Schick does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology