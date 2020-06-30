107 Reunion

Amenities

Located in the prestigious community of Quail Hill, this beautiful traditional style condo is in the heart of Irvine. This incredible condo boasts new paint, carpet, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, water filtration system, recessed lighting and is elegantly lined in porcelain flooring and creates an inviting atmosphere. The chef’s kitchen features custom cherry colored cabinets w/ tons of storage, granite counters and center island w/ breakfast bar that is perfect for conversation while preparing meals. Kitchen opens to a spacious dining & living room with a built-in entertainment center. You will find a spacious main floor bed w/full bathroom. Upstairs, live in luxury in a beautiful master suite featuring recessed lighting, walk-in closet w/custom organizers. Master bath includes oval tub, separate shower w/glass enclosure, dual sinks, makeup vanity, toilet w/ privacy door & designer flooring. The secondary bed & bath, as well as a convenient laundry room on the upper floor. The attached 2 car garage comes equipped w/built-in storage cabinets. Enjoy resort style living in one of the most coveted communities. Quail Hill includes access to 3 pools & spa, stone outdoor fireplaces, 2 gyms, parks and tennis courts. As well as access to enjoy Shady Canyon amenities! Just 5 mins from Irvine Spectrum; shopping, restaurants & movies. A short distance to the 5 & 405 fwys as well as walking distance to K-6 school.