All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 107 Reunion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 Reunion
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

107 Reunion

107 Reunion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

107 Reunion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the prestigious community of Quail Hill, this beautiful traditional style condo is in the heart of Irvine. This incredible condo boasts new paint, carpet, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, water filtration system, recessed lighting and is elegantly lined in porcelain flooring and creates an inviting atmosphere. The chef’s kitchen features custom cherry colored cabinets w/ tons of storage, granite counters and center island w/ breakfast bar that is perfect for conversation while preparing meals. Kitchen opens to a spacious dining & living room with a built-in entertainment center. You will find a spacious main floor bed w/full bathroom. Upstairs, live in luxury in a beautiful master suite featuring recessed lighting, walk-in closet w/custom organizers. Master bath includes oval tub, separate shower w/glass enclosure, dual sinks, makeup vanity, toilet w/ privacy door & designer flooring. The secondary bed & bath, as well as a convenient laundry room on the upper floor. The attached 2 car garage comes equipped w/built-in storage cabinets. Enjoy resort style living in one of the most coveted communities. Quail Hill includes access to 3 pools & spa, stone outdoor fireplaces, 2 gyms, parks and tennis courts. As well as access to enjoy Shady Canyon amenities! Just 5 mins from Irvine Spectrum; shopping, restaurants & movies. A short distance to the 5 & 405 fwys as well as walking distance to K-6 school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Reunion have any available units?
107 Reunion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Reunion have?
Some of 107 Reunion's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Reunion currently offering any rent specials?
107 Reunion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Reunion pet-friendly?
No, 107 Reunion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Reunion offer parking?
Yes, 107 Reunion offers parking.
Does 107 Reunion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Reunion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Reunion have a pool?
Yes, 107 Reunion has a pool.
Does 107 Reunion have accessible units?
No, 107 Reunion does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Reunion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Reunion has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Reunion have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Reunion does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology