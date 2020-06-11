107 Pinnacle Trail

Amenities

dishwasher parking ice maker microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Best location! Nestled within Irvine’s Highly Exclusive 24/7 Guard Gated community of Hidden Canyon, this desirable Marbella Manhatten estate home is located at the top of Hidden Canyon and boasts beautiful city lights and hillside views. This estate home from acclaimed Toll Brothers offers 6 spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, including a detached, private guest casita. Designed for everyday living and entertaining, the approximate spacious 6,000 square feet features an open concept layout allowing each room to seamlessly flow to the next. Award Winning 10-Point Irvine Schools, quick and convenient access to I-5, 405, 133 freeways. Come home to the peace and quiet that is Hidden Canyon, with gentle coastal breeze from neighboring Laguna Beach and Irvine’s open space nature preserve, while still within minutes from the city.