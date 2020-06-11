All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 107 Pinnacle Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 Pinnacle Trail
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

107 Pinnacle Trail

107 Pinnacle Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

107 Pinnacle Trl, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Medical and Science Complex

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Best location! Nestled within Irvine’s Highly Exclusive 24/7 Guard Gated community of Hidden Canyon, this desirable Marbella Manhatten estate home is located at the top of Hidden Canyon and boasts beautiful city lights and hillside views. This estate home from acclaimed Toll Brothers offers 6 spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, including a detached, private guest casita. Designed for everyday living and entertaining, the approximate spacious 6,000 square feet features an open concept layout allowing each room to seamlessly flow to the next. Award Winning 10-Point Irvine Schools, quick and convenient access to I-5, 405, 133 freeways. Come home to the peace and quiet that is Hidden Canyon, with gentle coastal breeze from neighboring Laguna Beach and Irvine’s open space nature preserve, while still within minutes from the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Pinnacle Trail have any available units?
107 Pinnacle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Pinnacle Trail have?
Some of 107 Pinnacle Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Pinnacle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
107 Pinnacle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Pinnacle Trail pet-friendly?
No, 107 Pinnacle Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Pinnacle Trail offer parking?
Yes, 107 Pinnacle Trail offers parking.
Does 107 Pinnacle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Pinnacle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Pinnacle Trail have a pool?
No, 107 Pinnacle Trail does not have a pool.
Does 107 Pinnacle Trail have accessible units?
No, 107 Pinnacle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Pinnacle Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Pinnacle Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Pinnacle Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Pinnacle Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology