Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

107 Omar

107 Omar · (626) 215-8843
Location

107 Omar, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
volleyball court
This brand new construction home by Irvine Pacific is ready for a quick move-in. Located in the Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village, this 2,500 SQ FT Plan 2 detached home features French architecture, with 4 Bedrooms + Loft (including 1 Bedroom on the first floor), 4 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen includes upgraded counters, full decorative backsplash, built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid appliances, complete with microwave, dishwasher, 5 burner stovetop & oven. The expansive Great Room features crown molding and abundant windows for natural light. The Master Bedroom includes a Coffered Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. There is a direct access 2 car attached garage with a private driveway. Eastwood Village amenities include multiple parks, pools and basketball courts, along with volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields and a beautiful clubhouse. Home is located within close proximity to the celebrated Northwood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Omar have any available units?
107 Omar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Omar have?
Some of 107 Omar's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Omar currently offering any rent specials?
107 Omar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Omar pet-friendly?
No, 107 Omar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Omar offer parking?
Yes, 107 Omar does offer parking.
Does 107 Omar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Omar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Omar have a pool?
Yes, 107 Omar has a pool.
Does 107 Omar have accessible units?
No, 107 Omar does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Omar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Omar has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Omar have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Omar does not have units with air conditioning.
