This brand new construction home by Irvine Pacific is ready for a quick move-in. Located in the Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village, this 2,500 SQ FT Plan 2 detached home features French architecture, with 4 Bedrooms + Loft (including 1 Bedroom on the first floor), 4 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen includes upgraded counters, full decorative backsplash, built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid appliances, complete with microwave, dishwasher, 5 burner stovetop & oven. The expansive Great Room features crown molding and abundant windows for natural light. The Master Bedroom includes a Coffered Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. There is a direct access 2 car attached garage with a private driveway. Eastwood Village amenities include multiple parks, pools and basketball courts, along with volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields and a beautiful clubhouse. Home is located within close proximity to the celebrated Northwood High School.