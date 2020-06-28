All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 106 Remington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
106 Remington
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM

106 Remington

106 Remington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

106 Remington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful three-bedroom light and bright condo in Northwood. The condo is located in a very desirable area of Northwood with the best school districts in Irvine. This is a corner unit with no one above or below. The End Unit with a big wrap around patio and lots of light makes the living area very open and bright. Downstairs has living and dining room with high ceiling and Newer Laminate floor, open Kitchen overlooking dining and living area, powder room and inside laundry room. Fresh Paint, dual paned windows, and slider, ceiling fan, newer baseboards, the Laminated floor in every room and stairway, one car Garage and a detached carport, and many more features including community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Remington have any available units?
106 Remington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Remington have?
Some of 106 Remington's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Remington currently offering any rent specials?
106 Remington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Remington pet-friendly?
No, 106 Remington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Remington offer parking?
Yes, 106 Remington offers parking.
Does 106 Remington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Remington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Remington have a pool?
Yes, 106 Remington has a pool.
Does 106 Remington have accessible units?
No, 106 Remington does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Remington have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Remington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Remington have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Remington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology