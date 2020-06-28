106 Remington

Amenities

Beautiful three-bedroom light and bright condo in Northwood. The condo is located in a very desirable area of Northwood with the best school districts in Irvine. This is a corner unit with no one above or below. The End Unit with a big wrap around patio and lots of light makes the living area very open and bright. Downstairs has living and dining room with high ceiling and Newer Laminate floor, open Kitchen overlooking dining and living area, powder room and inside laundry room. Fresh Paint, dual paned windows, and slider, ceiling fan, newer baseboards, the Laminated floor in every room and stairway, one car Garage and a detached carport, and many more features including community pool and spa.