All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 105 Palencia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
105 Palencia
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

105 Palencia

105 Palencia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

105 Palencia, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
RARE, QUICK MOVE-IN Opportunity! Be the first occupant in this brand new 3 bedroom /3.5 bathroom highly upgraded view home with two car garage, and FULL DRIVEWAY for two additional cars.. Palencia is an impressive collection of 61 DETACHED homes within Travata, Irvine's only GATED, resort-inspired community of 243 homes and club house for 55+ age qualified, active adults. *At least one adult resident must be 55+; inquire about specific qualifications required of other residents. The coveted Plan 4 is ideal for households desiring dual masters at entry level. A junior master with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet is easily accessible from the grand entry, with no steps, and a larger master suite offers privacy in a separate wing showcasing a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. A third bedroom and bath can serve as a guest retreat with a den or office. The spacious great room highlights an open kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, and dining/living room combo, built for easy entertaining extending to the California room. Comfortable luxury defines the space: quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, upgraded floors, Hunter Douglas shades, recessed and pendant lighting, ceiling fans with LED lights, top tier stainless steel appliances. Wolf, Subzero, Energy Star rated, and more! Upon move-in, Lennar's Amazon Alexa home technology package will be installed with a Ring video doorbell, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonus speakers, WiFi thermostat, and more. As a huge bonus, THE TRAVATA CLUB is the center of social gatherings and recreation, with event rooms, fitness center, on-demand media exercise room, billiard lounge, heated salt water resort pool and spa, fire pit, pickle and bocce ball courts, yoga lawn, dog park, and BBQ patio. Travata is located across the street from The Orange County Great Park, including the 194-acre Olympic-style village of cultural venues and sports fields, and within close proximity to stores, Farmer's Market, medical centers, and Irvine Spectrum. Only 20 minutes to the airport and the beach! Virtual tour available for viewing, or stop by the plan 4 model at the Sales Center and Travata Club 10 am to 5 pm. NOTE: Home has a laundry room with hookups for gas dryer and electric washing machine. Bring your own washer and dryer. Pendant lighting in kitchen, all ceiling fans, and shades in upstairs retreat were added after photos were taken. Landscaping consisting of citrus and fruit trees is being installed. Inquire about allowable overnight visits for children and guests. NO Cats. Virtual Tour at https://www.previewfirst.com/ml/118499 Home is shown by appointment only. Call Fab Kinder at (949) 246-2327 now! CA DRE 01258619 / Keller Williams Realty DRE 01934115

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Palencia have any available units?
105 Palencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Palencia have?
Some of 105 Palencia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Palencia currently offering any rent specials?
105 Palencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Palencia pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Palencia is pet friendly.
Does 105 Palencia offer parking?
Yes, 105 Palencia offers parking.
Does 105 Palencia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Palencia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Palencia have a pool?
Yes, 105 Palencia has a pool.
Does 105 Palencia have accessible units?
No, 105 Palencia does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Palencia have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Palencia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Palencia have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Palencia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology