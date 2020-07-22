105 Palencia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access pet friendly yoga

RARE, QUICK MOVE-IN Opportunity! Be the first occupant in this brand new 3 bedroom /3.5 bathroom highly upgraded view home with two car garage, and FULL DRIVEWAY for two additional cars.. Palencia is an impressive collection of 61 DETACHED homes within Travata, Irvine's only GATED, resort-inspired community of 243 homes and club house for 55+ age qualified, active adults. *At least one adult resident must be 55+; inquire about specific qualifications required of other residents. The coveted Plan 4 is ideal for households desiring dual masters at entry level. A junior master with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet is easily accessible from the grand entry, with no steps, and a larger master suite offers privacy in a separate wing showcasing a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. A third bedroom and bath can serve as a guest retreat with a den or office. The spacious great room highlights an open kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, and dining/living room combo, built for easy entertaining extending to the California room. Comfortable luxury defines the space: quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, upgraded floors, Hunter Douglas shades, recessed and pendant lighting, ceiling fans with LED lights, top tier stainless steel appliances. Wolf, Subzero, Energy Star rated, and more! Upon move-in, Lennar's Amazon Alexa home technology package will be installed with a Ring video doorbell, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonus speakers, WiFi thermostat, and more. As a huge bonus, THE TRAVATA CLUB is the center of social gatherings and recreation, with event rooms, fitness center, on-demand media exercise room, billiard lounge, heated salt water resort pool and spa, fire pit, pickle and bocce ball courts, yoga lawn, dog park, and BBQ patio. Travata is located across the street from The Orange County Great Park, including the 194-acre Olympic-style village of cultural venues and sports fields, and within close proximity to stores, Farmer's Market, medical centers, and Irvine Spectrum. Only 20 minutes to the airport and the beach! Virtual tour available for viewing, or stop by the plan 4 model at the Sales Center and Travata Club 10 am to 5 pm. NOTE: Home has a laundry room with hookups for gas dryer and electric washing machine. Bring your own washer and dryer. Pendant lighting in kitchen, all ceiling fans, and shades in upstairs retreat were added after photos were taken. Landscaping consisting of citrus and fruit trees is being installed. Inquire about allowable overnight visits for children and guests. NO Cats. Virtual Tour at https://www.previewfirst.com/ml/118499 Home is shown by appointment only. Call Fab Kinder at (949) 246-2327 now! CA DRE 01258619 / Keller Williams Realty DRE 01934115