105 Gypsum

FURNISHED AVAILABLE FOR $12,000/ MONTH***ALSO SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE***SUPER LUCKY FENG SHUI***BRAND NEW HOME & NEVER BEEN LIVED***PERFECT LOCATION W/HILL VIEW & 100% PRIVACY ON THE CUL-DE-SAC STREET***NO ONE IN FRONT & BACK***MOST POPULAR RUSSO MODEL DESIGNED BY TOLL BROTHERS IN THE PRESTIGIOUS 24-HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY***ENJOY AND EXPERIENCE AN EXCEPTIONAL LEVEL OF LIFESTYLE IN THE COVETED COMMUNITY OF THE GROVE OF ORCHARD HILLS WHICH IS WORLD-CLASS AMENITIES, INCLUDING 24/7 GUARD-GATED, PATROLLED SECURITY, SWIM, NUMEROUS PARKS & ACCESS TO HIKING TRAILS***HOME FEATURES 5 BED+5.5 BATH+HUGE BONUS ROOM+DOWNSTAIRS DEN+LUXURY OUTDOOR CALIFORNIA ROOM+4 CAR GARAGE W/ APPROX 5,300 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***HIGHLY UPGRADED KITCHEN W/QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, DESIGNER'S CHOICE OF MARBLE FULL BACKSPLASH, HIGH-END APPLIANCES, 60" BUILT-IN SUB-ZERO REFRIGERATOR, HUGE CENTER ISLAND & LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY***DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM W/FULL BATH***HUGE BONUS ROOM W/ROMANTIC BALCONY***HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/BALCONY & HILL VIEW***HIGHLY UPGRADED MASTER BATHROOM W/FREESTANDING TUB & LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER***CONTEMPORARY WIDE STAIRCASE***ELECTRIC CAR CHARGER IN GARAGE***LANDSCAPING IS COMING SOON***MUST SEE***