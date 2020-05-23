104 Tall Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful DETACHED tri-level home in Quail Hill, situated on a quiet and private end lot location surrounded by greenbelts. This lovely home has a unique floor plan with two master suites (one on main level and one on third level) plus a bedroom over the garage with a separate entry. Property features Hardwood Floor throughout, upgraded countertops and cabinets, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Private Deck, Tech Space and Lots of natural lighting. Community amenity offers parks, pools, spa, barbecues, picnic areas, club house, fitness center and sports facilities. Easy access to award-winning schools, freeways, shops, beach and John Wayne Airport. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your sweet home!