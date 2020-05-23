All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

104 Tall Oak

104 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

104 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful DETACHED tri-level home in Quail Hill, situated on a quiet and private end lot location surrounded by greenbelts. This lovely home has a unique floor plan with two master suites (one on main level and one on third level) plus a bedroom over the garage with a separate entry. Property features Hardwood Floor throughout, upgraded countertops and cabinets, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Private Deck, Tech Space and Lots of natural lighting. Community amenity offers parks, pools, spa, barbecues, picnic areas, club house, fitness center and sports facilities. Easy access to award-winning schools, freeways, shops, beach and John Wayne Airport. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Tall Oak have any available units?
104 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Tall Oak have?
Some of 104 Tall Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
104 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 104 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 104 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 104 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Tall Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 104 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 104 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 104 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
