104 Spectacle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

104 Spectacle

104 Spectacle · No Longer Available
Location

104 Spectacle, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Brand new detached furnished home at New community Cadence Park Irvine! Lovely decorated bright and airy 4 bedrooms 4 FULL BATH with a spacious loft on top level. One bedroom and one bathroom on first level, master suite and two other bedrooms on second level, each bedroom has it own bathroom. 3rd level comprise one bedroom and one full bath, along with the loft. Upgraded tile flooring, Brand new refrigerator and washer dryer equipped. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Spectacle have any available units?
104 Spectacle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Spectacle have?
Some of 104 Spectacle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Spectacle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Spectacle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Spectacle pet-friendly?
No, 104 Spectacle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Spectacle offer parking?
No, 104 Spectacle does not offer parking.
Does 104 Spectacle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Spectacle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Spectacle have a pool?
Yes, 104 Spectacle has a pool.
Does 104 Spectacle have accessible units?
No, 104 Spectacle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Spectacle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Spectacle has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Spectacle have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Spectacle does not have units with air conditioning.

