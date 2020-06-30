104 Spectacle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool new construction

Brand new detached furnished home at New community Cadence Park Irvine! Lovely decorated bright and airy 4 bedrooms 4 FULL BATH with a spacious loft on top level. One bedroom and one bathroom on first level, master suite and two other bedrooms on second level, each bedroom has it own bathroom. 3rd level comprise one bedroom and one full bath, along with the loft. Upgraded tile flooring, Brand new refrigerator and washer dryer equipped. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away.