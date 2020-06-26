104 Nature

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Heart of Woodbury entertainers delight home with an open floor plan! Enjoy upgraded dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with large center island custom granite counter tops in kitchen. All appliances included: refrigerator, alkaline water system next to sink. Spacious great room with lots of natural light, extra-high ceilings and recessed lighting on dimmer switches. Lease includes large flat screen TV mounted to the wall in living room. Balcony extends off the kitchen for more entertainment space. Spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, bathroom with separate sinks on vanity, the shower is separate from soaking bath tub. Private laundry room in hallway includes washer & dryer. Direct access to home with side by side two car attached garage. The community amenities include resort like pools & spas, parks, workout room, basketball and tennis courts, and various BBQ picnic areas. This home is conveniently located within the award-winning Irvine School District with many nearby shopping, easy access to Freeways as well. Walking distance across the way home is centrally located to: Woodbury Community Park & Pool, Jeffery open Space trail and Woodbury Town Center which has Starbucks, Home Depot, Trader Joes, banking, dining and entertainment options.