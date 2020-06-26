104 Nature

Amenities
Heart of Woodbury entertainers delight home with an open floor plan! Enjoy upgraded dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with large center island custom granite counter tops in kitchen. All appliances included: refrigerator, alkaline water system next to sink. Spacious great room with lots of natural light, extra-high ceilings and recessed lighting on dimmer switches. Lease includes large flat screen TV mounted to the wall in living room. Balcony extends off the kitchen for more entertainment space. Spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, bathroom with separate sinks on vanity, the shower is separate from soaking bath tub. Private laundry room in hallway includes washer & dryer. Direct access to home with side by side two car attached garage. The community amenities include resort like pools & spas, parks, workout room, basketball and tennis courts, and various BBQ picnic areas. This home is conveniently located within the award-winning Irvine School District with many nearby shopping, easy access to Freeways as well. Walking distance across the way home is centrally located to: Woodbury Community Park & Pool, Jeffery open Space trail and Woodbury Town Center which has Starbucks, Home Depot, Trader Joes, banking, dining and entertainment options.