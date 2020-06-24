104 Lanzon

Amenities

** Toll Brothers - Bella Vista Community - Tacara Model - Luxurious, Resort living nestled in an exclusive guard gated community at The Groves of Orchard Hills Estate ** Far View of Catalina Island & Sunset Stunning Views from Front Part of Deck & 2 Bedrooms ** 5282 Square Feet Quality Living Area ** 5 Bedrooms 5.5 Baths ** 4 Car Garage ** Impressive two-story foyer, Neutral Light Color Carpet, ** Gourmet chef’s kitchen opens to Formal Dining Room ** Stainless steel appliances with Large Center Island/Breakfast Bar ** walk-in pantry Wolf stove ** Master Suite with Fireplace Next to Retreat and Deck ** Upgraded Luxurious Master Bath with Dual Vanities and Stand Alone Soaking Tub ** Upgraded wall Paint Finish ** 24 Hour Security, Club House ** Community Amenities: Junior Olympic Pool, Tennis Court, Playground Area, and Sport Courts. (Landscaping Design in Processing)