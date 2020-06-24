All apartments in Irvine
104 Lanzon
104 Lanzon

104 Lanzon · No Longer Available
Location

104 Lanzon, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
** Toll Brothers - Bella Vista Community - Tacara Model - Luxurious, Resort living nestled in an exclusive guard gated community at The Groves of Orchard Hills Estate ** Far View of Catalina Island & Sunset Stunning Views from Front Part of Deck & 2 Bedrooms ** 5282 Square Feet Quality Living Area ** 5 Bedrooms 5.5 Baths ** 4 Car Garage ** Impressive two-story foyer, Neutral Light Color Carpet, ** Gourmet chef’s kitchen opens to Formal Dining Room ** Stainless steel appliances with Large Center Island/Breakfast Bar ** walk-in pantry Wolf stove ** Master Suite with Fireplace Next to Retreat and Deck ** Upgraded Luxurious Master Bath with Dual Vanities and Stand Alone Soaking Tub ** Upgraded wall Paint Finish ** 24 Hour Security, Club House ** Community Amenities: Junior Olympic Pool, Tennis Court, Playground Area, and Sport Courts. (Landscaping Design in Processing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lanzon have any available units?
104 Lanzon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Lanzon have?
Some of 104 Lanzon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lanzon currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lanzon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lanzon pet-friendly?
No, 104 Lanzon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Lanzon offer parking?
Yes, 104 Lanzon offers parking.
Does 104 Lanzon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Lanzon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lanzon have a pool?
Yes, 104 Lanzon has a pool.
Does 104 Lanzon have accessible units?
No, 104 Lanzon does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lanzon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Lanzon has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lanzon have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Lanzon does not have units with air conditioning.
