Irvine, CA
101 Pewter
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

101 Pewter

101 Pewter · (949) 294-1955
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

101 Pewter, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3077 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Furnished former model home in Eastwood. Luxury 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a spacious loft living room area with a Grand Piano for your enjoyment. All ready for you! The Charming home is light and bright with Indoor/Outdoor living spaces with folding Sliding Glass door to open up from the dining room to the backyard. Fantastic custom designed kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 4th bedroom suite and another powder bathroom on the main floor. World-class education with neighborhood schools: Northwood High School, Eastwood Village Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School. Only minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza Shopping Center, UCI, John Wayne Airport, and Newport Beach. Convenient Freeways access 5, 405, 133, and 91 Freeways. Perfect for Executive Corporate Relocation or Transitions. Fully Furnished with washer, dryer, Refrigerator, all furniture. Just bring your suitcase and move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Pewter have any available units?
101 Pewter has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Pewter have?
Some of 101 Pewter's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Pewter currently offering any rent specials?
101 Pewter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Pewter pet-friendly?
No, 101 Pewter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Pewter offer parking?
Yes, 101 Pewter does offer parking.
Does 101 Pewter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Pewter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Pewter have a pool?
No, 101 Pewter does not have a pool.
Does 101 Pewter have accessible units?
No, 101 Pewter does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Pewter have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Pewter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Pewter have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Pewter does not have units with air conditioning.
