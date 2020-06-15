101 Pewter

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished former model home in Eastwood. Luxury 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a spacious loft living room area with a Grand Piano for your enjoyment. All ready for you! The Charming home is light and bright with Indoor/Outdoor living spaces with folding Sliding Glass door to open up from the dining room to the backyard. Fantastic custom designed kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 4th bedroom suite and another powder bathroom on the main floor. World-class education with neighborhood schools: Northwood High School, Eastwood Village Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School. Only minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza Shopping Center, UCI, John Wayne Airport, and Newport Beach. Convenient Freeways access 5, 405, 133, and 91 Freeways. Perfect for Executive Corporate Relocation or Transitions. Fully Furnished with washer, dryer, Refrigerator, all furniture. Just bring your suitcase and move in!