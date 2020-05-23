All apartments in Irvine
Location

100 Nickel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Look at that view! Move into this single-family residence with a stunning view from the builder-upgraded master bedroom balcony overlooking the trails and trees of picturesque Bosque Canyon. This 4 bedroom ensuite, 4½ bath treasure in Beacon Park was recently built in 2017 by Pulte Homes. On a desirable cul-de-sac with a large 9,133 SF lot, this house has no one directly behind it and is oriented in a way to ensure privacy and plenty of natural light. Craftsmanship is apparent from the curb with exterior stonework and well-designed construction. The grounds are exquisite with over $90,000 of lot premiums! The welcoming front porch leads into a remodeled retreat with upgraded hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Prepare meals and entertain like a pro in the open kitchen with 6-burner stove, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry. A bonus room that opens to the yard would make a perfect den or office. Additional upgrades include natural stone and gorgeous bathroom tiling. Be part of the award-wining Irvine Unified School District and the nearby Beacon Park K-8 school. Indulge in the Great Park amenities: the five-acre lawn, swimming pool, spa and lounge area, patio with outdoor kitchen, clubhouse and sports complex. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133 and live within 30 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. This is the place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Nickel have any available units?
100 Nickel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Nickel have?
Some of 100 Nickel's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Nickel currently offering any rent specials?
100 Nickel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Nickel pet-friendly?
No, 100 Nickel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Nickel offer parking?
No, 100 Nickel does not offer parking.
Does 100 Nickel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Nickel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Nickel have a pool?
Yes, 100 Nickel has a pool.
Does 100 Nickel have accessible units?
No, 100 Nickel does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Nickel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Nickel has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Nickel have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Nickel does not have units with air conditioning.
