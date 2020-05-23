100 Nickel

Amenities

Look at that view! Move into this single-family residence with a stunning view from the builder-upgraded master bedroom balcony overlooking the trails and trees of picturesque Bosque Canyon. This 4 bedroom ensuite, 4½ bath treasure in Beacon Park was recently built in 2017 by Pulte Homes. On a desirable cul-de-sac with a large 9,133 SF lot, this house has no one directly behind it and is oriented in a way to ensure privacy and plenty of natural light. Craftsmanship is apparent from the curb with exterior stonework and well-designed construction. The grounds are exquisite with over $90,000 of lot premiums! The welcoming front porch leads into a remodeled retreat with upgraded hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Prepare meals and entertain like a pro in the open kitchen with 6-burner stove, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry. A bonus room that opens to the yard would make a perfect den or office. Additional upgrades include natural stone and gorgeous bathroom tiling. Be part of the award-wining Irvine Unified School District and the nearby Beacon Park K-8 school. Indulge in the Great Park amenities: the five-acre lawn, swimming pool, spa and lounge area, patio with outdoor kitchen, clubhouse and sports complex. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133 and live within 30 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. This is the place to be!