100 Jadestone

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court

ULTRA LUXURY NEWPORT COAST FURNISHED - Property Id: 127404



SHORT TERM OK_ MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED !!



This condo is off of Newport Coast within minutes to Crystal Cove beach and shopping center, Pelican Hill Resort, Golf and Fashion Island Shopping.



Extra high ceilings with lots of sunlight give this space open airy feel. Tri floor set up . Master bdr. only on top floor, very private. Security system inside. It's inclusive of everything, internet and utilities, brand new steel appliances.

It's never been rented before, immaculate condition and cleanliness. One eastern king size bed in master, one queen bed in second bedroom downstairs.



Community area has a nice pool, BBQ area, Jacuzzi. Las Lomas Community Center is across the street with tennis, racquet ball, basketball, baseball, soccer, and children play areas. Turtle Ridge Nature Preserve around with hiking and walking trails right off the property.

No Pets Allowed



