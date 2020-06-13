All apartments in Irvine
100 Jadestone
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

100 Jadestone

100 Jadestone · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Jadestone, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
ULTRA LUXURY NEWPORT COAST FURNISHED - Property Id: 127404

SHORT TERM OK_ MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED !!

This condo is off of Newport Coast within minutes to Crystal Cove beach and shopping center, Pelican Hill Resort, Golf and Fashion Island Shopping.

Extra high ceilings with lots of sunlight give this space open airy feel. Tri floor set up . Master bdr. only on top floor, very private. Security system inside. It's inclusive of everything, internet and utilities, brand new steel appliances.
It's never been rented before, immaculate condition and cleanliness. One eastern king size bed in master, one queen bed in second bedroom downstairs.

Community area has a nice pool, BBQ area, Jacuzzi. Las Lomas Community Center is across the street with tennis, racquet ball, basketball, baseball, soccer, and children play areas. Turtle Ridge Nature Preserve around with hiking and walking trails right off the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127404
Property Id 127404

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Jadestone have any available units?
100 Jadestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Jadestone have?
Some of 100 Jadestone's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Jadestone currently offering any rent specials?
100 Jadestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Jadestone pet-friendly?
No, 100 Jadestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Jadestone offer parking?
No, 100 Jadestone does not offer parking.
Does 100 Jadestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Jadestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Jadestone have a pool?
Yes, 100 Jadestone has a pool.
Does 100 Jadestone have accessible units?
No, 100 Jadestone does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Jadestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Jadestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Jadestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Jadestone does not have units with air conditioning.
